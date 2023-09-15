Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News The Greeneview defense smothered Triad throughout Friday’s 31-0 win at home. Greeneview junior Jcob Daugherty (3) tries to get out of the hold of a Triad defender on this reception in the second quarter. Daughterty caught one of two touchdown passes thrown by Alex Horney. Rushing for two touchdowns against Triad was Greeneview junior Cooper Payton (42).

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview has competed in every game this season and found some interesting ways to come up just short on the scoreboard, according to head coach Ryan Haines.

They did everything well enough to make sure Friday’s contest was as uninteresting as possible by the end.

Greeneview’s defense got every stop they needed to keep Triad off the scoreboard and help put an end to a three-game losing streak in a 31-0 home victory.

“It’s all there for us and we still have the potential to go far,” Jett Daniels said. “We just need to keep cleaning stuff up and to stay in the game, we need to always have a next play mentality no matter what.”

In recent weeks a failed onside kick attempt in addition to not converting a two-point conversion were the end points of some of Greeneview’s losses. Haines said his team found out the hard way though how it was other parts of the game leading up to those final moments that were the real reasons they weren’t in a position to win.

“Honestly, we learned a little bit how to lose a couple and I don’t mean that sarcastically,” he said. “We didn’t do what we were supposed to a few times and we’re gonna lose football games. You’ve learned how to lose, so now it’s important to learn how to win.”

The Rams after halftime scored a touchdown on its three main offensive possessions and got a fourth down stop every time after when Triad had the ball.

“Our defense did amazing tonight,” Daniels said. “I think on both sides of the ball there’s still some stuff to clean up but I think we’re still improving.”

Greeneview (2-3) wasted no time getting started on its opening possession, only needing five plays to drive 77 yards with Cooper Payton rumbling the final 17 up the middle to put the Rams up 7-0 early.

Triad was stifled on its next three drives in losing a total of nine yards of offense. In the middle of the stellar defensive performance by Greeneview, Joey Giannoble hauled in a 38-yard pass from Alex Horney to put the Rams up two scores.

Triad (0-5) only had one first down until its final drive of the first half. Starting at its own five-yard line, the Cardinals got into the red zone with the aid of a pair of long passes. With just a second left on the clock, they opted not to try a 30-yard field goal and a final pass attempt to the corner of the end zone sailed out of bounds to preserve Greeneview’s 13-0 lead at halftime.

Arman Walker caught a 27-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and Chase Walker also ran 18 yards for a score. Payton’s second touchdown of the game got Greeneview to its final total and gave him 108 yards rushing on 13 carries to lead the Rams.

Just two seasons ago, Greeneview also got off to a 1-3 start but went on to win the OHC South and reach the second round of the postseason.

This year’s Rams still has all of the same possibilities in front of them.

“There’s the psychological aspect of it when you’re not winning,” Haines said. “The kids care and they’ve got a good attitude. There’s a lot of things we still got to clean up and some of it starts with me but the kids keep coming in to practice.”

