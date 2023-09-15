CEDARVILLE — Defending G-MAC regular season champion Cedarville opened the league schedule with a 2-0 result vs. Findlay.

Brooke Ackley made three saves in goal and the back line posted its third shutout for the Jackets, 4-1 overall.

Maddie McConnell opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Megan McClish’s header deflected off the keeper right to the oncoming McConnell who finished the rebound into an open net.

Just 15 seconds into the second half, Maya Ryder ripped a low shot from just inside the 18-yard line that eluded the Oiler keeper.

Both sides attempted just two shots apiece the rest of the way.

Cedarville sweeps aside Central State

WILBERFORCE — Madelyn Hensley pounded ten kills and Kaley Matney set up 31 assists during a three-set sweep for the Yellow Jackets at nearby Central State as Cedarville claimed the non-conference contest 25-15, 25-15, 25-13.

Greta Blakemore had eight kills while Janae Heegaard added seven for CU, which is now 5-3 overall.

Emma Kuyper and Cam Davenport, who was making her first appearance of the season, served up four aces apiece.

Talia Felton totaled 11 digs and Heegaard recorded a pair of solo blocks.

Cedarville, Findlay battle to 0-0 G-MAC draw

CEDARVILLE — The Yellow Jackets wrapped up their five-game homestand with a scoreless draw against Findlay in the G-MAC opener for both sides.

Jabari Gray made five saves in goal for Cedarville, 3-1-1 overall.

The Oilers, 2-0-2, controlled the run of play in the first 45 minutes and outshot the hosts, 8-1.

CU’s best chances came in the second period with three shots on goal compared to two for UF.

The Jackets’ last 0-0 duel was vs. McKendree in the second game of the 2023 campaign.

The last G-MAC scoreless result was against visiting Lake Erie in the 2018 season.

CU closes Malone Invite in 11th place

CANTON — The Yellow Jackets wrapped up the Malone Fall Invitational in 11th place at the Glenmoor Country Club.

Cedarville turned in a 306-303-306-915 total. Fellow G-MAC member Hillsdale won the 15-team tournament at 885 and Tiffin was the runner-up at 887.

Caden Scarbrough tied for 15th with 76-72-74-222 (+6) on the 7,031 yard, par 72 layout.

Nathan Bardwell tied for 33rd at 76-77-76-229 (+13).

The rest of the lineup included Ian Reed (75-78-79-232), Cody Cogdill (79-76-78-233), and Tyler Davis (82-83-78-243).

Dylan Ledford played as an individual and carded 81-81-78-240.

Next up is the Cedarville Invitational at the Beavercreek Golf Club on Sept. 25-26.