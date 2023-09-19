YELLOW SPRINGS — The BW Greenway Community Land Trust, located in Clark and Greene counties, will be honored on Sept. 20 for its success protecting sensitive lands and water resources, and implementing programs and events focused on environmental issues.

The Partners for the Environment will recognize the B-W Greenway Community Land Trust at the Partners’ annual dinner beginning at 6 p.m. at The Lodge at Camp Greene in the Glen Helen Nature Preserve in Yellow Springs.

The Partner of the Year Award celebrates organizations and people that work to protect, preserve, and restore the environmental and agricultural resources of the Great Miami River and Little Miami River watersheds.

“The awards dinner is an opportunity to honor those who have done exceptional work and have provided us with inspiration and leadership,” said Sarah Hippensteel Hall, co-chair of Partners for the Environment.