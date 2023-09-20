Courtesy | LCA Athletics Legacy Christian senior Lillian Weller (right) scored the 100th goal of her high school career during Tuesday’s 7-3 win against Valley View. Courtesy | Greeneview Athletics Greeneview senior Ian Rinehart is the 2023 Ohio Heritage Conference boys golf champion.

JAMESTOWN — Ian Rinehart of Greeneview won the Ohio Heritage Conference individual boys golf title Tuesday.

Rinehart shot an even par, 71, at Windy Knoll Golf Club to win by one-shot over two other players.

Andrew Burkett finished in a tie for 11th with an 82 for Greeneview, as did Luke Wallis of Cedarville.

Greeneview finished fourth as a team and Cedarville was sixth in the 12-team field.

Weller reaches 100 goals, commits to Ohio

Lillian Weller scored four times in Tuesday’s 7-3 win at Valley View.

Her first goal of the game was the 100th of her high school career, which started at Springfield Shawnee.

Her 28 goals this season is quadruple the amount of the next closest scorer in the Metro Buckeye Conference, which is seven by teammate Allie Graves.

Weller also on Monday announced her verbal commitment to play soccer at Ohio University.

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY

Boys Soccer

Beavercreek 1, Wayne 1

Ryan McClure’s goal earned the Beavers a tie in league play.

Beavercreek is 1-2-1 in the GWOC and 5-3-2 overall.

Carroll 2, Chaminade Julienne 1

The first GCL win for the Patriots was possible thanks to goals by Derek O’Bleness and Colin Scmuck.

Gabe Memring made two saves in net.

Butler 7, Xenia 0

Xenia got eight saves by Jaace Puttin in goal.

The Bucs fall to 1-4-1 in the MVL.

Other scores: Tippecanoe 9, Fairborn 0; Legacy Christian 10, Valley View 0

Girls Soccer

Bellbrook 1, Lakota East 1

A goal from Caitlyn Hansen helped Bellbrook remain unbeaten on the season with a tie against a strong Division I opponent.

Lakota East scored late in the second half to tie the match. Bellbrook is now 7-0-3 this season.

Greeneiew 8, West Jefferson 0

Keeley Anderson made three saves in net to get the shutout win.

Jaleigh Stafford score two goals and Elyse Waggoner had two assists for the Rams who are now 6-0-0 in the OHC.

Girls Tennis

Beavercreek 3, Northmont 2

Bellbrook 5, Edgewood 0

Fairborn 5, Xenia 0

Greeneview 4, Greenon 0

Volleyball

Bellbrook 3, Monroe 1

A big game from Sophie Davis with 24 kills, 22 assists and three aces helped the Golden Eagles move to 5-0 in the SWBL.

Sam Pavlak had 21 kills and Miranda Lobberecht added 11 digs.

West Carrollton 3, Fairborn 2

Gracie Knapp had 24 digs and Brynn Meleason had 10 in a close defeat for the Skyhawks.

Fairborn is now 3-6 in the MVL and 3-10 overall.

West Liberty Salem 3, Greeneview 0

Ally Truman led the Rams with seven kills, and Eva Moore had nine digs in the loss.

Greeneview falls to 5-4 in OHC play.

Other scores: Beavercreek 3, Springboro 0; Chaminade Julienne 3, Carroll 2; Fairbanks 3, Cedarville 0; Yellow Springs 3, Legacy Christian 0; Sidney 3, Xenia 0