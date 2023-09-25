Submitted | Chelsea Wright

Greene County resident Greg Paxson was joined by friends and family at the Dayton Walk To Defeat ALS event Sunday held at Day Air Ball Park. Team Paxson Family Strong raised $2,643 for assistance within the ALS community. Matching shirts were created with the theme “Sleigh ALS” in reference to Paxson’s affinity for Santa Claus. Greg was diagnosed with ALS in September 2022. Pictured are (back, L-R) daughter-in-law Kelcie Paxson, wife Denise Paxson, daughter Erica Paxson, and daughter Erin Paxson, along with (front) grandson Hooper Paxson.