CEDARVILLE — Service is one of the pillars of the National Honor Society and new members of Cedarville High School’s chapter are helping out some of the county’s youngest residents.

As new members have done before them, the CHS students inducted in April made pillow cases — at least two each — to give to foster kids in Greene County. Nearly 30 were made and will be distributed after they are displayed in the school for a short time.

“That’s like our kick-off project,” said senior Taylor Butts, whose sister Anessa also made pillow cases as an NHS member. “It’s just to give back to the kids. It’s something small, but they find a lot of joy in. Pretty rewarding project, doing something for little kids that you don’t know much about. They’re so happy to receive a pillow case. I’ve always seen them hanging up in the school.”

Senior Jackson Pyles added that the project enables foster kids to have “something like their own thing they can have, they can see every day.”

“It just makes me feel like I’m able to help those kids get through something,” he said. “I’m just hoping this kind of helps them get through that and brings some light into their day. Happy to be helping out somebody.”

Many of the NHS members also learned a new skill as a result of the project.

“I have never sewn before,” Pyles said.

So he and Butts enlisted the help of Judy Burnett, mother of fellow NHS member Ryleigh Burnett, who gave them some pointers.

“The first one I did not know what I was doing at all,” Butts said. “It took a while. The second one took me an hour, once I got the hang of it.”

It was a little more than just sewing together some fabric.

“We didn’t make plain ones,” Pyles said. “They all have designs on them. We just kind of made up our own designs.”

They include Christmas and outdoor themes.

