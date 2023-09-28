“After they had further proclaimed the word of the Lord and testified about Jesus, Peter and John returned to Jerusalem, preaching the gospel to many Samaritan villages.” (Acts 8:25)

Peter and John had only one thing on their minds. That was proclaiming Jesus as the Savior of the world. They had traveled from Jerusalem to Samaria to confirm the new believers there with the blessing of Holy Spirit power and now they were heading back. Even their trip back proclaimed Jesus. They shared about Him in other Samaritan villages as they traveled through. What commitment and boldness they demonstrate for us. That boldness has brought us into a relationship with Jesus that brings us Eternal Life with our God.

Oh, to be like Peter and John. They never shrunk from proclaiming Jesus no matter the circumstances they were in. Nothing stopped their witness to Him. In our day we must admit that we may have become soft in our witness for Jesus. We are comfortable with our faith and don’t feel much of an urge to share Him. Yet, we are His followers. And we need to pray for boldness and a renewed commitment to be better at living for and witnessing to Jesus. There are lives we can touch with Jesus so that the Holy Spirit can do His amazing work of drawing them to faith in Him.

Heavenly Father, we do know You wish to work through us as Your children to bring others into Your Kingdom. You do use us in various ways to do that. Continue and increase Your use of us, giving us renewed courage. For it is all to Your Glory and the Glory of Your Son, and Holy Spirit.

In Jesus’ name. Amen.

Pastor Robert Forsberg is retired from Light of Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn.