Arrowood Elementary School announced its September all stars. Teachers selected these students for being excellent examples of showing respect towards others. Recognized were: Anna-Marie Sult, Kohlton Rittenhouse, Mack Slater, and Addison Miller (kindergarten); Isaac Waggoner, Lilah Carter, Bethany Skiles, and Evelyn Walker (first grade); Liam Campo, Riley Brehm, and Raegan Wellman (second grade); Daisy Barns, Emma Ziegler, and Jaylin Toner (third grade); Brennan Cardenas, Dustin Barnes, and Makylin Truss (fourth grade); and Terrell Washington, Gracie Brownlee, and Cambree Womacks (fifth grade).