WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE – Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will conduct an emergency management response training exercise at Wright-Patterson Medical Center on Thursday, Oct. 5.

The exercise will begin around 12 p.m.

Those people traveling near the hospital on Thursday may experience emergency vehicles, alert sirens, temporarily blocked roadways or travel delays, and should plan accordingly.

Because this is an exercise, individuals are reminded to not call 911 or other emergency telephone numbers with related concerns. Emergency response agencies and dispatch centers from nearby communities were notified by exercise planners of the event.

The hospital, including the pharmacies, will close at 12 p.m. Thursday for its monthly half-day of training. The exercise will take place during that time. The emergency room will remain open.

For more information, contact 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs at 937-522-3252.