The Cedarville football team takes the field at the start of Friday’s home game against Southeastern.
Another large crowd packed the stands at Hickman Field to cheer on their Indians.
The first cooler evening of the football season marked a good occasion for fans to hit the concession stand and get a warming treat.
Participants in Cedarville’s flag and youth football program were recognized prior to the start of Friday’s game and got to help cheer on the varsity team as they took the field.
Leaping high to make the catch and help convert a fourth down pass in the fourth quarter for Cedarville is senior Josh Flora.
Cedarville senior Jackson Pyles (15) makes the push pitch to junior Colt Coffey (22).
Getting low to try and take down the runner is Cedarville senior Jackson Miller (21).
Looking over his shoulder to try and get underneath a long pass was Cedarville senior Brayden Criswell.
Cedarville senior Josh Flora caught seven passes for 105 yards against Southeastern.
Cedarville junior Colt Coffey (22) ran in both of the Indians’ two touchdowns on Friday.
