XENIA — October is a special month at the Greene County Records Center & Archives. The center has special programs and events scheduled throughout the month in observance of American Archives Month.

Since the Society of American Archivists has designated October as American Archives Month, the center’s staff wants the public to focus on the importance of historical records and enhance awareness of what archivists do to maintain and preserve the vital records that are held there.

Oct. 11 — “Ask an Archivist Day.” The center staff members invite the public to visit the center and ask about what they do, the type of records that are held, and how they can help you in your research.

Oct. 24 — “Secrets of the Greene County Archives” will be held in the Greene County Media Room, 541 Ledbetter Road. According to the archive staff, the records housed in the Greene County Archives record official Greene County business and aspects of the county’s history. These records document the legal rights of the people, provide for government accountability, tell the story of the county community, and provide all Greene County residents with a common sense of identity.

Oct. 31 — At 11 a.m., “Spooky Tales: Myths and Facts Behind Harold Igo’s Ghost Stories” will be held in the Greene County Media Room. This presentation highlights four of Harold Igo’s ghost stories and explores the fact and fiction behind them based on county records and newspaper articles. Some locations include Yellow Springs, Bath Township, Osborn, and Frogtown.

Recently, the archives staff was interviewed by Renee Wilde, host of “Everyday People” at WYSO.

“If you listen to the interview, I’m sure you’ll hear just how much the archives team love their jobs and love to share local history stories with our community,” said Robin Heise, records manager/archivist. “This is a chance for us to sing our song and share what what we do. Not everyone knows what we do.”

The mission of the center is to advise and assist all county offices with the proper management of records throughout their life cycle and ensure that they are maintained and legally disposed of pursuant to Ohio’s records laws. The Records Center & Archives also serves the public by protecting, preserving, and providing access to public records that document the history of Greene County.

For more information about the center or activities/events, call 937-562-6487.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.