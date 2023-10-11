XENIA — Two weeks remain in the high school football regular season.

The overall playoff picture is becoming more definied, as told by the newest set of computer rankings released from the OHSAA on Tuesday.

The chances for each school to qualify are more well known at this stage. Five Greene County teams would have their seasons continue if the playoffs began this week, while two others are one spot away from making the 16-team field.

As of this week, Cedarville would be the only team to have a first round home game for finishing in the top-8, while Bellbrook, Fairborn, Greeneview and Xenia all would be in but having to play on the road.

Here are the top-20 in the standings for each region for Greene County schools:

Division I, Region 2 — 1. Lewis Center Olentangy (7-1) 25.1125, 2. Delaware Olentangy Berlin (7-1) 21.525, 3. Centerville (7-1) 19.575, 4. Findlay (6-2) 18.6125, 5. Tol. Whitmer (6-2) 18.5625, 6. Dublin Coffman (6-2) 16.7125, 7. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-2) 16.6625, 8. Delaware Hayes (7-1) 16.1125, 9. Perrysburg (6-2) 14.4625, 10. Miamisburg (6-2) 14.125, 11. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-4) 12.65, 12. Kettering Fairmont (4-4) 11.25, 13. Marysville (4-4) 10.15, 14. Powell Olentangy Liberty (2-6) 6.7765, 15. Springfield (3-5) 4.8355, 16. Dublin Jerome (2-6) 4.7125, 17. Beavercreek (2-6) 2.4741

Division II, Region 8 — 1. Cin. Anderson (7-1) 20.1375, 2. Cin. Withrow (7-1) 17.4125, 3. Troy (7-1) 17.2607, 4. Clayton Northmont (5-3) 16.5158, 5. Harrison (6-2) 16.4722, 6. Cin. Winton Woods (6-2) 14.2625, 7. Loveland (5-3) 11.425, 8. Kings Mills Kings (4-4) 10.1875, 9. Xenia (4-4) 9.25, 10. Cin. LaSalle (4-4) 9.0934, 11. Lima Senior (6-2) 8.875, 12. Sidney (4-4) 7.475, 13. Riverside Stebbins (4-4) 6.325, 14. Fairborn (3-5) 5.125, 15. Cin. Turpin (3-5) 4.325, 16. Piqua (2-6) 3.8375, 17. Trenton Edgewood (2-6) 3.8, 18. Oxford Talawanda (2-6) 3.0875, 19. Hamilton Ross (2-6) 2.9375, 20. Day. Belmont (1-6) 0.7143

Division III, Region 12 — 1. Hamilton Badin (8-0) 21.9625, 2. Vandalia Butler (6-2) 15.425, 3. Celina (7-1) 14.4375, 4. Trotwood-Madison (6-2) 14.25, 5. Tipp City Tippecanoe (6-2) 14.075, 6. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-2) 13.1654, 7. Cin. Mount Healthy (6-2) 12.1408, 8. Wapakoneta (6-2) 11.9125, 9. Wilmington (6-2) 11.4875, 10. Bellbrook (5-3) 10.2375, 11. New Richmond (5-3) 8.7375, 12. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-5) 8.1, 13. Elida (5-3) 7.85, 14. Hillsboro (4-4) 6.9125, 15. Day. Oakwood (3-5) 6.25, 16. Monroe (2-6) 4.625, 17t. Day. Carroll (2-6) 4.2875, 17t. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-6) 4.2875, 19. Day. Thurgood Marshall (2-5) 3.4042, 20. Franklin (2-6) 3.2

Division V, Region 20 — 1. Germantown Valley View (8-0) 18.7125, 2. Waynesville (7-1) 17.1, 3. Brookville (7-1) 13.6, 4. West Milton Milton-Union (6-2) 10.0625, 5. Cin. Purcell Marian (6-2) 9.2625, 6. Camden Preble Shawnee (6-2) 9.1736, 7. Chillicothe Zane Trace (5-3) 8.7875, 8. Springfield Northeastern (6-2) 8.7125, 9. Middletown Madison (4-4) 8.3876, 10. Blanchester (5-3) 8.35, 11. Jamestown Greeneview (5-3) 7.3875, 12. Bethel-Tate (4-4) 6.9855, 13. Cin. Madeira (3-5) 6.8, 14. Cin. Mariemont (4-4) 6.725, 15. Casstown Miami East (4-4) 6.45, 16. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-3) 5.6051, 17. Cin. Clark Montessori (3-4) 4.6888, 18. Carlisle (2-6) 4.3625, 19. Williamsport Westfall (4-4) 3.95, 20. Springfield Northwestern (3-5) 3.825

Division VII, Region 28 — 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (8-0) 17.325, 2. Ansonia (8-0) 15.6625, 3. DeGraff Riverside (7-1) 14.125, 4. Minster (7-1) 9.775, 5. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (6-1) 9.7209, 6. S. Charleston Southeastern Local (5-3) 9.225, 7. Cedarville (6-2) 8.0875, 8. Cin. College Preparatory (5-2) 7.9236, 9. Fort Loramie (5-3) 7.3125, 10. Sidney Lehman Cath. (5-3) 6.8375, 11. Mechanicsburg (4-4) 6.275, 12. Bradford (3-3) 4.9778, 13. New Bremen (3-5) 4.175, 14. St. Henry (2-6) 4.1625, 15. Lewisburg Tri-County North (3-5) 4.0253, 16. Lockland (3-4) 2.5955, 17. Fayetteville-Perry (2-6) 1.2874, 18. Fort Recovery (1-7) 1.2, 19t. Springfield Cath. Central (1-7) 0.5625, 19t. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (1-7) 0.5625