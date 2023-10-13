SPRINGBORO — The Bellbrook boys golf team finished in fourth place at the Division I district tournament held Wednesday at Heatherwoode Golf Course.

The Golden Eagles had a team score of 308 to finish two strokes off of the final qualifying position held by Lakota East in third.

Aidan Caswell and Brody Miller led Bellbrook as both shot 3-over, 75 and finished in a tie for 13th which was four shots behind the final individual qualifier. C. J. Scohy shot 77 and David Gregory had an 81. Brody Seitz also shot 95.

The three qualifying teams to state combined to be made up by 14 seniors and one junior, while Bellbrook had a junior, three sophomores and a freshman on its team.

Beavercreek also had qualified for districts and finished in 14th.

Luke Grilliot shot 5-over, 77 to finish in a tie for 25th. Jack Faulkner shot 84, Jacke Bales and Will Creighton 94, and Anderson Davis had a 96.

Girls tennis district results

Bellbrook’s Maya Brink and Beavercreek’s Kenna Ruggles and Abby Hann lost in their first matches of the Division I girls tennis district tournament Thursday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason.

Brink lost in singles to Lisa Kai of Cincinnati Sycamore. Brink ends her high school career as a two-time state qualifier, two-time SWBL champion and was the SWBL player of the year.

The doubles team of Ruggles and Hann were defeated by a duo from Cincinnati Turpin.

Holden gets eligibility waiver

Tanner Holden has received a waiver from the NCAA to play basketball for Wright State in the upcoming 2023-24 season, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Holden transferred back to WSU after spending last season at Ohio State. He will be eligible as a graduate student for the upcoming season.

He helped lead the Raiders the Horizon League title in 2022, as well as the school’s first ever win in the NCAA Tournament.

Holden was one of the top offensive players in the league in 2022, ranking second in offensive rating as the team’s leading scorer. He only played in 25 percent of Ohio State’s total minutes and only averaged 2.4 points per game in Big Ten play last year.

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

WEDNESDAY

Girls Soccer

Beavercreek 2, Fairmont 0

Goals by Anna Carlson and Haley Salyer got Beavercreek to finish with a 5-2-0 record in the GWOC.

Emily Adams made two saves in net.

Carroll 1, CJ 0

Sarah Price had 11 saves to get the shut out for Carroll.

Eva Snyder scored the game’s only goal.

Xenia 3, Fairborn 0

The Bucs got two goals by Jaelyn Moore and one from Kelcie Long to finish its regular season with a win.

Xenia finishes second in the MVL Valley Division and Fairborn takes third.

Volleyball

Greeneview 3, Waynesville 2

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY

Cross Country

Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at MBC Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Football

Beavercreek at Northmont, 7 p.m.

Oakwood at Bellbrook, 7 p.m.

Carroll at McNicholas, 7 p.m.

Greenon at Cedarville, 7 p.m.

Troy at Fairborn, 7 p.m.

Greeneview at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Xenia, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cross Country

Beavercreek at GWOC Meet, 9 a.m.

Bellbrook at SWBL Meet, 9 a.m.

Carroll at GCL Meet, 9 a.m.

Cedarville, Greeneview at OHC Meet, 9 a.m.

Fairborn, Xenia at MVL Meet, 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Mason at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

MONDAY

TOURNAMENT

Girls Soccer

All games at 7 p.m.

No. 19 Ponitz CTC at No. 6 Beavercreek

No. 13 Wilmington at No. 2 Bellbrook

No. 9 Indian Lake at No. 2 Carroll

No. 12 Fairborn at No. 10 Northmont

No. 20 Blanchester at No. 4 Greeneview

No. 19 Southeastern at No. 2 Legacy Christian

No. 16 West Carrollton at No. 11 Xenia

Volleyball

No. 10 Greeneview vs. No. 9 Miami East, 8 p.m. (at Brookville HS)