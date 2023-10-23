TOURNAMENT RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

THURSDAY

Girls Soccer

No. 6 Beavercreek 1, No. 3 Butler 0

A goal by Olivia McComas secured the road win for the Beavers.

Natalie Miller’s six saves in net got the shut out needed for advancement.

No. 5 Monroe 1, No. 2 Bellbrook 0 (OT)

After tying twice in the regular season, Monroe took advantage of the extra period to hand Bellbrook its only loss of the season.

Bellbrook finishes the year 12-1-6 overall.

No. 2 Carroll 8, No. 11 Greenville 0

Two goals each by Amy Klingbeil and Emma McNamara helped Carroll advance.

Abby Tokarz made three saves in net.

No. 4 Greeneview 5, No. 7 Seven Hills 1

Daylee Sandlin scored twice and had two assists for the Rams.

Mya Simpson also assisted twice and scored a goal as well.

No. 2 Legacy Christian 8, No. 20 Yellow Springs 0

A five-goal game by Lillian Weller gave the MBC champs more than enough to win.

Anna Sweeney had three assists.

No. 1 Springboro 2, No. 11 Xenia 0

The Buccaneers end the year with a 11-7-1 record.

Volleyball

No. 6 Springboro 3, No. 5 Beavercreek 0

Beavercreek’s season ends with a 15-9 record.

No. 2 Bellbrook 3, No. 12 Piqua 0

The Golden Eagles made 13 wins in its last 14 matches to advance to the district semifinals.

No. 7 Carroll 3, No. 8 Benjamin Logan 1

Maddy Reuter had 11 kills in the win.

Leah Casas and Lillian Whitfield both added 13 digs, respectively.

No. 7 Cedarville 3, No. 14 Tri-Village 0

The Indians could reach 20 wins with a victory in the district semifinals.

No. 8 Southeastern 3, No. 13 Yellow Springs 2

Yellow Springs forced a final game with a 10-plus point win in set four, but came up just short of advancing.

The Bulldogs close the year 15-6 overall.

SATURDAY

Boys Soccer

No. 3 Beavercreek 5, No. 18 Springfield 0

Beavercreek got two goals by Josiah Rodriguez to cruise to a win.

Jonathon Guiliano had two assists.

No. 5 Alter 1, No. 4 Bellbrook 0

Grant Driskell made 10 saves, but it wasn’t enough to keep the season going after a second half goal by the Knights.

Bellbrook finishes the year at 9-7-3.

No. 2 Carroll 8, No. 13 Bellefontaine 0

Shawn Seymour and Jon Sorensen both scored twice in the win for the Patriots.

Gaven Kruse, Erik Marquez, Jackson Schumann and Lucas Truckenmiller all found the net as well.

No. 1 Springboro 8, No. 19 Fairborn 0

The Skyhawks end the year with a 2-14-1 record.

No. 2 Seven Hills 5, No. 9 Greeneview 0

The Rams end the season 8-6-2 after tying for the OHC title.

No. 3 Legacy Christian 9, No. 16 Emmanuel Christian 1

The Knights have scored at least eight goals in each of its last six wins.

No. 5 Botkins 2, No. 4 Yellow Springs 1

Yellow Springs ends the season 11-7-0.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY

TOURNAMENT

Boys Soccer

(All games at 7 p.m., all district semifinals)

No. 9 Monroe at No. 3 Beavercreek, D-I

No. 6 Bethel at No. 2 Carroll, D-II

No. 5 Botkins at No. 3 Legacy Christian, D-III

Volleyball

(All district semifinals)

No. 7 Cedarville vs. No. 3 Russia, 7 p.m. (D-VI, Troy HS)

No. 7 Carroll vs. No. 4 Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. (D-II, Tecumseh HS)

WEDNESDAY

TOURNAMENT

Volleyball

(All district semifinals)

No. 2 Bellbrook vs. No. 6 Springboro, 6 p.m. (D-I, Butler HS)

THURSDAY

TOURNAMENT

Boys Soccer

(All games at 7 p.m., all district finals at yet to be determined neutral sites)

No. 6 Beavercreek vs. No. 1 Milford, D-I

No. 2 Carroll vs. No. 1 Summit Country Day, D-II

No. 2 Legacy Christian vs. No. 3 Mariemont, D-III