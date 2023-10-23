TOURNAMENT RESULTS
HIGH SCHOOL
THURSDAY
Girls Soccer
No. 6 Beavercreek 1, No. 3 Butler 0
A goal by Olivia McComas secured the road win for the Beavers.
Natalie Miller’s six saves in net got the shut out needed for advancement.
No. 5 Monroe 1, No. 2 Bellbrook 0 (OT)
After tying twice in the regular season, Monroe took advantage of the extra period to hand Bellbrook its only loss of the season.
Bellbrook finishes the year 12-1-6 overall.
No. 2 Carroll 8, No. 11 Greenville 0
Two goals each by Amy Klingbeil and Emma McNamara helped Carroll advance.
Abby Tokarz made three saves in net.
No. 4 Greeneview 5, No. 7 Seven Hills 1
Daylee Sandlin scored twice and had two assists for the Rams.
Mya Simpson also assisted twice and scored a goal as well.
No. 2 Legacy Christian 8, No. 20 Yellow Springs 0
A five-goal game by Lillian Weller gave the MBC champs more than enough to win.
Anna Sweeney had three assists.
No. 1 Springboro 2, No. 11 Xenia 0
The Buccaneers end the year with a 11-7-1 record.
Volleyball
No. 6 Springboro 3, No. 5 Beavercreek 0
Beavercreek’s season ends with a 15-9 record.
No. 2 Bellbrook 3, No. 12 Piqua 0
The Golden Eagles made 13 wins in its last 14 matches to advance to the district semifinals.
No. 7 Carroll 3, No. 8 Benjamin Logan 1
Maddy Reuter had 11 kills in the win.
Leah Casas and Lillian Whitfield both added 13 digs, respectively.
No. 7 Cedarville 3, No. 14 Tri-Village 0
The Indians could reach 20 wins with a victory in the district semifinals.
No. 8 Southeastern 3, No. 13 Yellow Springs 2
Yellow Springs forced a final game with a 10-plus point win in set four, but came up just short of advancing.
The Bulldogs close the year 15-6 overall.
SATURDAY
Boys Soccer
No. 3 Beavercreek 5, No. 18 Springfield 0
Beavercreek got two goals by Josiah Rodriguez to cruise to a win.
Jonathon Guiliano had two assists.
No. 5 Alter 1, No. 4 Bellbrook 0
Grant Driskell made 10 saves, but it wasn’t enough to keep the season going after a second half goal by the Knights.
Bellbrook finishes the year at 9-7-3.
No. 2 Carroll 8, No. 13 Bellefontaine 0
Shawn Seymour and Jon Sorensen both scored twice in the win for the Patriots.
Gaven Kruse, Erik Marquez, Jackson Schumann and Lucas Truckenmiller all found the net as well.
No. 1 Springboro 8, No. 19 Fairborn 0
The Skyhawks end the year with a 2-14-1 record.
No. 2 Seven Hills 5, No. 9 Greeneview 0
The Rams end the season 8-6-2 after tying for the OHC title.
No. 3 Legacy Christian 9, No. 16 Emmanuel Christian 1
The Knights have scored at least eight goals in each of its last six wins.
No. 5 Botkins 2, No. 4 Yellow Springs 1
Yellow Springs ends the season 11-7-0.
SCHEDULE
HIGH SCHOOL
TUESDAY
TOURNAMENT
Boys Soccer
(All games at 7 p.m., all district semifinals)
No. 9 Monroe at No. 3 Beavercreek, D-I
No. 6 Bethel at No. 2 Carroll, D-II
No. 5 Botkins at No. 3 Legacy Christian, D-III
Volleyball
(All district semifinals)
No. 7 Cedarville vs. No. 3 Russia, 7 p.m. (D-VI, Troy HS)
No. 7 Carroll vs. No. 4 Northwestern, 7:30 p.m. (D-II, Tecumseh HS)
WEDNESDAY
TOURNAMENT
Volleyball
(All district semifinals)
No. 2 Bellbrook vs. No. 6 Springboro, 6 p.m. (D-I, Butler HS)
THURSDAY
TOURNAMENT
Boys Soccer
(All games at 7 p.m., all district finals at yet to be determined neutral sites)
No. 6 Beavercreek vs. No. 1 Milford, D-I
No. 2 Carroll vs. No. 1 Summit Country Day, D-II
No. 2 Legacy Christian vs. No. 3 Mariemont, D-III