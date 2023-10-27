Photos: Fairborn travels to Northmont in first round OHSAA playoff game

Fairborn captains J. T. Smith (7), Jay Kidd (6), Rylan Snyder (66) and Tanner Adams (77) meet Northmont’s captains for the coin toss before Friday’s Division II football playoff game. The Thunderbolts advanced with a 35-0 win.
Fairborn students and fans made the 40-minute drive to Clayton and seemingly equaled the amount of Northmont fans in attendance.
Checking with an official on his alignment before the play is Fairborn senior Sean Townsend (11).
Fairborn junior Jay Kidd finds a hole and bursts through for a 22-yard gain.
Northmont defenders filled many gaps as Fairborn senior J. T. Smith discovered on this run near the goal line.
Lining up his 21-yard field goal attempt is Fairborn freshman Wesley Rohler (15).
Fairborn junior Jackson Fifield (4) is positive his defense recovered a Northmont fumble and he was proven correct by the official’s ruling.
Grabbing hold of the Northmont ball carrier is Fairborn senior Dez Mata (9).
Fairborn senior J. T. Smith (7) tries to elude the Northmont pass rush.
Fairborn head coach Larry Cox speaks to his team one last time after Friday’s game.