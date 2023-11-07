Cedarville season ends; Xenia to host playoff game — Sports Digest: Nov. 7, 2023

MARIA STEIN — Cedarville’s season came to an end in the Division VII playoffs Friday with a loss at Marion Local.

The Flyers won 69-0 in the Region 28 second round playoff game. Marion Local led 35-0 in the first quarter and cruised to its 44th straight victory spanning three seasons.

Cedarville ends the season with an 8-4 record and won its sixth playoff game in school history after beating Lehman Catholic in the first round. This season marked the first time since 2013 that the Indians finished with a winning record.

Ten of the Indians’ 13 playoff appearances have ended against a Midwest Athletic Conference opponent.

Xenia to host football playoff game

Doug Adams Stadium will host a Division VI regional semifinals football game on Friday.

The Region 24 matchup between No. 2 Versailles (10-2) and No. 3 Cincinnati Country Day (12-0) will begin at 7 p.m.

Versailles defeated Twin Valley South 41-8 last week, while CCD beat Paint Valley 26-14.

Tickets are available to be purchased at www.ohsaa.org/tickets and cost $12 for adults and $9 for students.

The winner will play either No. 5 Tri-Village or No. 8 Anna in the regional finals next week at a yet to be determined site.

