New faces joining Xenia school board

XENIA — Two new members were elected to the Xenia Community Schools Board of Education Tuesday.

According to unofficial results from the Greene County Board of Elections, Bill Richey (6,226) and Jeremy Cox (4,250) were elected by district voters. Current board members Joshua Smith (3,311), who was appointed to fill an unexpired term, and Tamara Spahr Bartley (3,158) did not retain their spots. Zavaan Johnson (1,911), a former teacher in the district’s music department, was also on the ballot.

Richey (6,226 votes), a long-time Xenia High School science teacher, wants to address budget transparency and school safety. According to Richey in a recent interview, he is concerned that there are only three resource officers split among five schools. He thinks the board should bring that number up to five full-time officers — one for each school.

Cox (4,250 votes) is a long-time Greene County resident and is a combat veteran currently employed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He said he believes school bullying issues need to be addressed and thinks there should be some changes to how rules are enforced against students who use self-defense.

