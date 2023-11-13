Legacy Village thanks veterans

County Commissioner Rick Perales opened the event with thanks for the veterans. All veterans in attendance were individually thanked and given a commemorative pin. Xenia High School JROTC students replace the flag presented to Bob Gilley. Bob Gilley is presented with the flag during the ceremony. Photos by Ethan Charles | Greene County News Bob Gilley (center) standing with other veterans in attendance during the Legacy Village Senior Living Facility Veterans Day ceremony. Gilley is the oldest resident at 94.

XENIA — The Legacy Village Senior Living Facility held a heartwarming Veterans Day ceremony Friday to celebrate the veterans among them.

Bob Gilley was the oldest veteran at the event, at 94 years old, and was presented with an American flag during the ceremony by Xenia High School JROTC students. Gilley said he served in the Army from 1953 to 1955.

“I’m just glad they have something like this to recognize the veterans,” said Gilley, who attended last year’s event but had never been a part of the ceremony.

Greene County Commissioner Rick Perales opened the event with a thanks to veterans in attendance and encouragement for younger generations. Several other speakers came later to give thanks and offer a prayer, and the Legacy Christian Academy Choir also sang several patriotic songs, directed by Lydia Stout.

Legacy student Hannah Stover also gave a solo performance of The Star Spangled Banner, and the VFW 8312 Beavercreek Honor Guard fired off 21 volleys as a salute to the veterans.

Life Enrichment Director of Legacy Village Timi Neff organized the ceremony this year, and ended it with a heartfelt thanks for those in attendance.

Contact Ethan Charles at 937-502-4532.