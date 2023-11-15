Four Xenia schools rated among ‘best’

XENIA — Four Xenia schools were cited by US News and World Report for being among the best in Ohio.

Tecumseh Elementary, McKinley Elementary, Arrowood Elementary, and Warner Middle School received overall scores in the top 40 percent of public schools in Ohio for 2024, with all meeting these criteria to be named a “Best School” in their category.

“School performance is always a hot topic for the community, and improving student learning is a key priority for every district,” said Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Lofton. “This particular ranking has been around for many years, and consistently uses criteria to evaluate schools and takes the entire picture of districts into account as part of their scoring process, making it a good barometer over time.”

Tecumseh received an overall score of 86.47 and ranked #208 of the 3,049 elementary schools rated in Ohio. McKinley Elementary scored a 75.16 and came in at #381, while Arrowood scored a 66.21 and ranked #518. While not in the top percentage of school scores, Shawnee ranked #649 and Cox at #895, well in the top half of Ohio public elementary schools, according to district officials.

Warner Middle School had a score of 60.08 and ranked #391 of the 2,446 middle schools rated in Ohio.

“While there is always room for improvement, I am pleased that every school from K-12 in this district was ranked in the top half of schools across the state in their category, which speaks to progress made over recent years,” Lofton said.