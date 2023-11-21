Update on the Walmart shooting; Beavercreek police IDs shooter

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Walmart located at 3360 Pentagon Blvd., remained closed Wednesday pending an investigation following a shooting inside the building.

The incident occurred Monday around 8:30 p.m. A white male, identified as Benjamin Charles Jones, 20, entered the Walmart Supercenter armed with an assault rifle and began shooting as he passed through various departments in the store, according to the Beavercreek Police Department. Jones ended up wounding four patrons as they shopped before taking his own life.

One female victim was shot in the grocery department, another female was shot near the vision center, and a third female and one male were also shot and transported by medics to the Soin Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital. Beavercreek Police report that three of the four victims are in stable condition while one female victim remains in critical condition.

Beavercreek Police were assisted by Fairborn and Xenia Police Divisions, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and the Beavercreek Fire Department.

After doing a thorough search of the store, the gunman was found deceased inside the building with a self-inflicted gun shot wound. Police and the FBI said they are investigating if the assaults were racially motivated and if the assailant had any prior relationships with those wounded. The assailant’s residence and vehicle were searched. The vehicle was found in the Walmart parking lot.

A press conference was held Tuesday afternoon to update the public. In attendance were Pete Landrum, Beavercreek City Manager, Bob Stone, Beavercreek Mayor, as well as Captain Chad Lindsay, Captain Scott Molnar, and Special Agent Zrinka Dilber of the FBI Cincinnati Field Office.

Names of the victims have not been released at this time pending further investigation.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.