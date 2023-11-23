Atherton Amphitheater to be renovated

FAIRBORN — The Atherton Amphitheater at Community Park was approved for extensive renovations following Monday’s city council meeting.

The lowest bidder, Alpha Construction, will complete the renovation for a price not exceeding $515,000. The due date for the project is July 1, 2024.

According to city manager Rob Anderson, who presented the resolution to the council, the renovation project will include a new roof over the theater, and repairs to existing concrete, which he said was mostly in “excellent condition.” The roof will match nearby picnic area roofs in Community Park.

The name Atherton Amphitheater, which was given as a thanks to the Atherton family, will remain with a new sign for residents. Plaques commemorating donors will also be cleaned up and remain on display.

Some of the concrete steps will need to be replaced as a part of the project, and a new handrail will go up the middle of the venue. Electrical systems will also be implemented for larger shows and sound systems.

The council was enthusiastic about the renovations and the motion was approved unanimously.

“Putting a roof on it is just going to enhance it,” said councilman Clint Allen. “It’s another family-friendly atmosphere for our citizens to use.”

Since the theater’s construction in 2005, there have not been any large improvements to the facility before this approval.

