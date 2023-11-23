Xenia to host OHSAA football semifinal game — Sports Digest: Nov. 23, 2023

XENIA —Doug Adams Stadium will play host to a Division III state semifinal football matchup between Region 12 champion Celina (12-2) and Region 11 champion Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-1) Friday.

Bishop Watterson was ranked No. 4 in the final AP Ohio High School Football Poll of the regular season. They defeated future Ohio State commitment Tavien St. Claire and his Bellefontaine team 19-13 in last week’s regional finals. Bishop Watterson has beaten Columbus South, Miami Trace and Bloom-Carroll as well in the postseason.

Celina defeated Hamilton Badin 37-25 in the regional finals. Badin had been ranked No. 2 in the final AP poll and Celina was in the receiving votes section. Celina also defeated Hillsboro, Trotwood and Tippecanoe on its way to the semifinals.

Kickoff time is 7 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $13 for students.

The winner will face either Toledo Central Catholic or Chardon in the D-III state championship game at 3 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.

RESULTS

MONDAY

BOWLING

Fairfield Leesburg 1508, Greeneview 1371 (Girls)

Fairfield Leesburg 1663, Greeneview 1308 (Boys)

Calla Perry led the girls with a 129 high-game and Ella Turner bowled a 128.

The boys saw Kelson Manley bowl a 135 and Jase Hodges have a 134.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY

Hockey

Beavercreek at Frozen Creek Tourney

SATURDAY

Girls Basketball

Greeneview at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

Beavercreek at Frozen Creek Tourney, two games

SUNDAY

Hockey

Beavercreek at Frozen Creek Tourney

MONDAY

Girls Basketball

Franklin Monroe at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Beavercreek at Tippecanoe, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Middletown Christian at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.