Xenia to host OHSAA football semifinal game — Sports Digest: Nov. 23, 2023

XENIA —Doug Adams Stadium will play host to a Division III state semifinal football matchup between Region 12 champion Celina (12-2) and Region 11 champion Columbus Bishop Watterson (13-1) Friday.
Bishop Watterson was ranked No. 4 in the final AP Ohio High School Football Poll of the regular season. They defeated future Ohio State commitment Tavien St. Claire and his Bellefontaine team 19-13 in last week’s regional finals. Bishop Watterson has beaten Columbus South, Miami Trace and Bloom-Carroll as well in the postseason.
Celina defeated Hamilton Badin 37-25 in the regional finals. Badin had been ranked No. 2 in the final AP poll and Celina was in the receiving votes section. Celina also defeated Hillsboro, Trotwood and Tippecanoe on its way to the semifinals.
Kickoff time is 7 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $13 for students.
The winner will face either Toledo Central Catholic or Chardon in the D-III state championship game at 3 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.
RESULTS
MONDAY
BOWLING
Fairfield Leesburg 1508, Greeneview 1371 (Girls)
Fairfield Leesburg 1663, Greeneview 1308 (Boys)
Calla Perry led the girls with a 129 high-game and Ella Turner bowled a 128.
The boys saw Kelson Manley bowl a 135 and Jase Hodges have a 134.
SCHEDULE
HIGH SCHOOL
FRIDAY
Hockey
Beavercreek at Frozen Creek Tourney
SATURDAY
Girls Basketball
Greeneview at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
Beavercreek at Frozen Creek Tourney, two games
SUNDAY
Hockey
Beavercreek at Frozen Creek Tourney
MONDAY
Girls Basketball
Franklin Monroe at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.
Beavercreek at Tippecanoe, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Middletown Christian at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.