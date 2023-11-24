Walmart store is where we go

This is the store where I bought my shirt, my shorts, my socks, my shoes, that I’m wearing right now. This is the store where I got my cell phone. This is the store that the people help me check out when stuff doesn’t scan correctly and they type in the right serial number on the cat water fountain I bought last week. And this is the store where I get a refreshing drink at the Subway and they always have a kind word for me. This is the store where I bought my bananas and the girl working there was so green she didn’t know that green was green and ripe is yellow. This is the store where General Tso’s chicken is made fresh right there and the deli dude serves it with a smile. This is the store where the lady in the bakery always helped me find the cherry pie when I can’t see it right away. And never minds helping a not so young guy. This is the store that the two dudes in electronics are always helpful finding whatever gadget I need. And this is the store where people who are on break always help me find whatever I’m looking for including a cat water fountain.

I was there just a few days ago and needed help finding some eye supplement and I asked a man behind the doors near the pharmacy and he promptly came out and found exactly what I needed and then proceeded to help someone else find their items.

God bless those wonderful workers at Walmart. They are my friends and Neighbors. My heart is broken for them.

How can someone go in there and hurt people? How… how… WHY? My Beavercreek Walmart.

— David Bogrees