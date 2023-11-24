XACC ‘passes the gavel’ for 2024 leadership

Contributed photo Xenia Chamber of Commerce’s past chairman, Alan Stock, third from left, passes the gavel to incoming chairman, Mark D. Weinstein, at the conclusion of the chamber’s November board meeting. Pictured, in back, from left are Melissa Merritt, Natalie Johnson, Brian Vandergriff, Steve Brodsky, Sandy Brubaker, and Mark Lyle. In front, from left, are Angie Hinkle, Mark Weinstein, Alan Stock, and Donna Saraga. (Photo courtesy of the Xenia Chamber of Commerce)

XENIA — At its monthly board meeting on Tuesday, Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Alan Stock led the meeting for the final time in his role as chairman.

Stock officially passed the gavel of board leadership to Mark D. Weinstein, Cedarville University’s executive director of public relations.

In other actions, the board unanimously approved the October financial report that was presented by Steve Brodsky, treasurer; the appointment of Daniel Tryon, president of Soin Medical Center and Kettering Health Greene County, to the board of directors, and reviewed its recent S.W.O.T. (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) self-review that was completed earlier in November.

From the S.W.O.T. analysis, the board is developing its 2024-25 goals that are expected to focus on membership, internal and external communication, and operational effectiveness.

Upcoming Chamber functions this year include a presentation on respiratory protection at the Safety Council on December 6 from 7:30-9 a.m. The Chambers’ annual Christmas party will be December 13 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Orchard Lane, and the final Women in Business lunch meeting will take place December 14 at 11:30 a.m. at Orchard Lane in Xenia.

The mission of the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce is to provide services and programs that support our member’s successes, promote economic vitality, and advocate local business interests. To learn more about the chamber, or become a member, contact the chamber by calling 937-372-3591 or by email at [email protected].