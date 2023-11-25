XCS honors kids of character

Submitted photo | Xenia Community Schools Xenia Community Schools honored its November kids of character. Those in attendance at the meeting are pictured with Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton and board president Joshua Day.

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools recognized November’s kids of character during its Nov. 6 board of education meeting. Each month, one student from each building is recognized for modeling positive character traits such as respect, responsibility, and integrity for their fellow students.

Recognized were Aurora Horton (Xenia Preschool); Saretta Jones (Arrowood Elementary), Brittney Conn (Cox Elementary), Aubrey Elkins (McKinley Elementary), Connor Huffman (Shawnee Elementary), Nathan Premo (Tecumseh Elementary, Morgan Fleming (Warner Middle School), and Gabriella Hernandez (Xenia High School).

The following was read about each student.

Horton — Aurora is a kind, sweet, nice friend at Xenia Preschool. She helps clean up, shares well with her friends, is a great listener in the classroom, and loves to play pretend in the classroom with her peers. She is always willing to try new tasks and activities. She is a positive role model in the classroom and a great student.

Jones — Saretta is such a sweet kid. She is always ready and prepared every day. She cares about work and always gives her best effort. She is kind to her friends and respectful to all. Saretta is always showing her Buccaneer best. Keep up the good work.

Conn — Brittney always comes into the classroom with a positive attitude and follow directions. Whenever her teachers are absent, Brittney is a trusted student to assist the substitute. She is kind and caring to those around her and shows the Cox Shining Star traits.

Elkins — Aubrey exemplifies many characteristics that make her a true kid of character. On a daily basis, Aubrey is always caring, kind, and respectful toward her teachers and peers. Aubrey also puts forth her best effort on every assignment and task that she is asked to perform. We are so proud of Aubrey each and every day.

Huffman — Connor was chosen because of how responsible and respectful he is. He continues to complete and turn in his weekly homework. He shows responsibility by putting his materials away when cleaning up and helping others in the classroom. Connor is always respectful to his classmates and teachers.

Premo — Nathan exudes Tecumseh’s core beliefs as he is responsible and respectful, helps himself and others solve problems, and is a fantastic learner. Nathan rocked a presentation to his fourth-grade class about his cochlear implant and hearing aide. He engaged the students with joy and enthusiasm.

Fleming — Morgan is an honor roll student, excelling in her academic classes. She is an excellent student who is always kinds and respectful to both peers and teachers, continuously shows tremendous work and actively participates in class discussions. She is in beginning band and is a honor roll student.

Hernandez — Ella is involved in JROTC, GSA, winter percussion, and the marching band. She is an excellent student and a role model. She is always prepared for class and looks for ways to help other students. Her positive attitude and willingness to work makes her an excellent and respectful leader.

