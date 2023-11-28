Board of elections to recount two races

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Elections will be conducting recounts of the Fairborn City School District Board of Education and the Spring Valley Township construction levy.

Both are automatic recounts triggered because the margin of victory was less than or equal to .5 percent of the total vote, according to Ohio election laws. Because Fairborn City Schools overlaps into Montgomery and Clark counties, the official start date of that recount must come from the Secretary of State, BOE director Alisha Lampert said.

She added that the board will be starting “as soon as we possibly can” on both issues.

In Fairborn, the recount is because Wendy Landon won the third open seat by 54 votes over Susan Hieber (3,767-3,713). Stephanie Webb was the top vote-getter with 4,641 while Jerry Browning was second with 4,205 votes. All totals include Montgomery and Clark counties, however only Greene County is subject to the recount, Lampert said.

The Spring Valley issue passed 609-614.