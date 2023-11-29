HALO has busy December planned

HALO will be holding an online Christmas tree auction until Dec. 16. Businesses that participate can decorate their seven-feet, pre-lit tree any way they like before it gets auctioned off.

XENIA — HALO K9 Behavior Consultation has a busy schedule of events in December.

First up will be its participation in the Purple Poinsettia Craft & Vendor Show at the Greene County Expo Center & Fairgrounds. The craft show will be held on from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. Admission is $3 cash.

There will be more than 150 booths of vendors, artists, crafters, director sellers, authors, flowers, plants, and more. HALO will have an information booth at the event as well as a dog(s) who are up for adoption. HALO volunteers were told that vendors attending the event would bring donations for HALO and distribute them during the event.

“All the people and vendors who attend bring tons of kindness donations such as dog bedding, paper towels, cleaning supplies, etc., that I then donate to a local animal shelter,” said Sandra Pickerington, poinsettia event coordinator. “Michelle Conley and Nicole Marshall recommended HALO … .”

Handlers will be bringing one dog at a time to the fairgrounds event, according to Cathy Brown, HALO public relations and adoption coordinator.

“Most of our adoptee dogs have been spayed, neutered, and micro-chipped,” she said. “All of our dogs are mixed breeds and cost around $200 to adopt. There is an adoption process that must be completed so those adopting will not be able to leave with the dog the day of the event.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Xenia Buffalo Wild Wings on Hospitality Drive will be donating 15 percent of its profits from 4-9 p.m. to HALO.

Another upcoming HALO event involves Christmas trees. HALO has received a donation of six pre-lit, seven-feet tall Christmas trees that have been distributed to various businesses throughout Xenia.

So far, Buffalo Wild Wings, Devil Wind Brewing, Live Better Massage & Relaxation, Kava Haus, Feeders Pet Supply, and HALO, have received trees and have decorated them with ornaments that pertain to some of their favorite sport teams, company products, or charitable organizations. Participants are invited to view the trees in person at the various locations. HALO’s tree is at the fairgrounds.

The trees will be auctioned off online and sold to the highest bidder. Starting bids for trees start at $50. Last year’s trees — on average — went for $100 or more.

Bids are accepted until Dec. 16 and can go up in $10 increments. The link to use to place a bid is Galabid.com, where participants will be asked to scan a QR code.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.