Cedar Cliff Local Schools welcome Masser

Submitted photos | Cedar Cliff Local School District Cedar Cliff welcomed Brian Masser as the new superintendent during its recent meeting. Pictured are school board members Christi Frizzell, Maria Waymire, and Matt Sheridan, Masser, and board members Brittnay Gillaugh and Charlene Campbell. Cedar Cliff board president Matt Sheridan (right) congratulates and welcomes Brian Masser as the new district superintendent.

CEDARVILLE — The Cedar Cliff Local School District Board of Education welcomed Brian Masser as its new superintendent during the Nov. 20 meeting.

Masser replaces Chad Mason, who has served the district the past 10 years and is leaving the position in January.

Masser currently serves as the assistant superintendent for the Clark Shawnee School District, a position he has held for five years. He was principal at Greeneview High School for several years prior to his move to Clark County. Masser’s contract was approved at the board meeting and he will begin his new position Jan. 2.

“I am eager to get started serving the Cedar Cliff school community,” Masser said at the meeting. “My family and I look forward to attending events and getting to know as many people as possible between now and when I officially begin as superintendent.”

Also at the meeting, the board took some time to honor retiring president Matt Sheridan with a resolution. Sheridan has served on the board for the past 16 years and his tenure was highlighted by the completion of the building project in 2013.

“I have always tried to base my decisions as a board member on what is best for the students and have relied on my faith and the values my parents, Keith and June Sheridan, taught me,” Sheridan said. “I have really enjoyed everyone I have worked with and am going to miss it.”

Mason said “it has been an honor working with Mr. Sheridan and the rest of the board over the last decade.”

“I am proud of the status of the district at this time and I have known and respected Mr. Masser for some time,” he said. “I have no doubts the district will continue to move forward under his stewardship.”