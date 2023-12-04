Beavercreek bowling wins Hamilton tournament — Sports Digest: Dec. 4, 2023

RESULTS

FRIDAY

Boys Basketball

Fairborn 57, Stebbins 47

Taiyou Williams had 17 points, William Perry III scored 16 and J. T. Smith pulled in 12 rebounds in the season opening win.

Fairborn led by 19 points after the third quarter as the Skyhawks won their first game for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Legacy Christian 50, Bradford 46

Jacob Thompson’s double-double of 10 points and 15 rebounds led the Knights to a road win.

Blake Schwartzkopf led the team with 15 points and Parker Burke had 13 points and eight assists.

Piqua 44, Xenia 43

The Bucs were outscored by seven in the fourth quarter as they couldn’t hold onto a 13-point halftime lead.

Xenia was led by 16 points by Alijah Withers, who also had six steals.

Other scores: Beavercreek 60, Hamilton 48; Cedarville 55, Emmanuel Christian 40

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Cedarville 68, Twin Valley South 48

The Indians had big first and third quarter advantages to improve to 2-0 this season.

Girls Basketball

Bellbrook 55, Franklin 23

Taylor Scohy continued her strong start to the season with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven steals in the win.

Alayna Meyer knocked down a pair of threes for Bellbrook.

Cincinnati Country Day 37, Legacy Christian 30

The Knights hung around on the road in a matchup of two district finalists from last season.

Emah Carrasco had three points and four rebounds as the only player for LCA whose name doesn’t start with the letter ‘A’.

Xenia 65, Piqua 38

Tayler Elliott had a career-high 20 points and Nataiya Madison pulled down 16 rebounds in addition to scoring 13 points in the road win.

Alaiya Meaux had eight assists. Xenia trailed after the first quarter before ramping up its offense from the second quarter on to improve to 2-0 overall.

Other scores: Stebbins 51, Fairborn 35

SUNDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Bowling

Beavercreek wins Big Blue Challenge

The girls team had a grand total of 3721 pins to take home first place in the 27-team tournament at Hamilton.

Ericka Reeve finished in fourth overall as an individual with a three-game series of 582. Madison Baker was seventh and Holleigh Hagens finished in eighth.

The boys side came in third place as Jacob Terpenning and Carson Shroyer led the team with series of 704 and 659, respectively.

Hockey

Troy 5, Beavercreek 2

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY

Boys Basketball

Ponitz CTC at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Carroll, 7:15 p.m.

Beavercreek at Springboro, 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Madison Plains at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Valley South at Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Tri-County North, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

West Carrollton at Fairborn, 4 p.m.

Southeastern at Greeneview, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

McNicholas at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Centerville at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Madison Plains, 7:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Southeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Xenia at Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

Boyce at Cedarville, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys Basketball

Sidney at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Sidney at Xenia, 6 p.m.

Bellbrook at Monroe, 7:15 p.m.

Bowling

Springfield at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Butler at Fairborn, 4 p.m.

Xenia at Tippecanoe, 4:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Miamisburg at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

Bethel (IN) at Wright State, 7 p.m.