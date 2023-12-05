Courtesy photos Xenia held its third annual The Christmas Station Dec. 1. Kids got to visit with Santa and everyone had a chance to see holiday crafts, listen to live performances from the Xenia Ensemble Choir and the Xenia High School Jazz Band. There were lots of other activities during the event, which stretched from the station to the Eavey Plaza and downtown. Courtesy photos Xenia held its third annual The Christmas Station Dec. 1. Kids got to visit with Santa and everyone had a chance to see holiday crafts, listen to live performances from the Xenia Ensemble Choir and the Xenia High School Jazz Band. There were lots of other activities during the event, which stretched from the station to the Eavey Plaza and downtown. Courtesy photos Xenia held its third annual The Christmas Station Dec. 1. Kids got to visit with Santa and everyone had a chance to see holiday crafts, listen to live performances from the Xenia Ensemble Choir and the Xenia High School Jazz Band. There were lots of other activities during the event, which stretched from the station to the Eavey Plaza and downtown. Courtesy photos Xenia held its third annual The Christmas Station Dec. 1. Kids got to visit with Santa and everyone had a chance to see holiday crafts, listen to live performances from the Xenia Ensemble Choir and the Xenia High School Jazz Band. There were lots of other activities during the event, which stretched from the station to the Eavey Plaza and downtown. Courtesy photos Xenia held its third annual The Christmas Station Dec. 1. Kids got to visit with Santa and everyone had a chance to see holiday crafts, listen to live performances from the Xenia Ensemble Choir and the Xenia High School Jazz Band. There were lots of other activities during the event, which stretched from the station to the Eavey Plaza and downtown. Courtesy photos Xenia held its third annual The Christmas Station Dec. 1. Kids got to visit with Santa and everyone had a chance to see holiday crafts, listen to live performances from the Xenia Ensemble Choir and the Xenia High School Jazz Band. There were lots of other activities during the event, which stretched from the station to the Eavey Plaza and downtown.

Courtesy photos

Xenia held its third annual The Christmas Station Dec. 1. Kids got to visit with Santa and everyone had a chance to see holiday crafts, listen to live performances from the Xenia Ensemble Choir and the Xenia High School Jazz Band. There were lots of other activities during the event, which stretched from the station to the Eavey Plaza and downtown.

