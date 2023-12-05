Mistletoe magic coming to Montgomery County Fairgrounds

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Fairgrounds will be great place to kick off or complete the holiday season with a plethora of exhibitors at the 9th Annual Mistletoe Magic Holiday Marketplace.

Mistletoe Magic Holiday Marketplace show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10. This show will, for another year, help fulfill any shopper’s one-stop Christmas season shopping experience. Mrs. Claus’ small select group of direct sales will compliment great artists, crafters, and gourmet food. Streets of Mistletoe Magic will be lined with a delightful fusion of seasonally decorated booths.

Demonstrations will include painting, personalization, embroidery, and more. Scents, samples, and holiday music will add to the festivities. Gourmet gift foods will abound for those “have everything people.”

Santa will be making appearances and will welcome photos all day Sunday. The kids might spot him in his baking apron, military fatigues or in his Christmas Eve suit of red crushed velvet and black leather boots, so be sure to have your camera to capture a few family pics to add to your holiday card this year. There will be plenty of photo opportunities at the Candy Store or Gingerbread house displays.

The Claus Café will offer a bite to eat, and a place to visit with friends and show off your purchases in the Main Event Center dining area.

Organizers will be accepting unwrapped toys on behalf of the United States Marines to make sure everyone has a great Christmas.

The Enter to Win Booth, along Esther’s Wheel of Fun and Snowball Plinko provide the opportunity to win fun prizes and gift certificates, along with arts and crafts donated by the exhibitors, local businesses, and Cloud Productions.

Admission is $5 at the door for adults with children 12 and under admitted free. Ample free parking and unlimited re-entry is permitted with a hand stamp.