Two dead in Martinsville fire; investigation ongoing

MARTINSVILLE — A Xenia Community Schools student was one of two people who died in a fire Tuesday morning in Clinton County, the district confirmed Wednesday.

Kevin Jenkins Jr., a sixth grader at Warner Middle School, died in the fire on South High Street in Martinsville. The district communicated with WMS families Tuesday night and have had additional support staff on site for students all day, according to Kristy Creel, coordinator of communications.

“That additional support for students and staff will continue as needed,” she said.

The State Fire Marshall is currently investigating the fire. Andy Ellinger, senior public information officer for the Ohio Department of Commerce, confirmed with the Wilmington News Journal that an investigation was ongoing. The case was being looked at by the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau.

“We don’t have any additional details or cause determination to share at this time,” Ellinger said.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.

