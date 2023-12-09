Photos: XIT starts wrestling season

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Wrestling season began Saturday and the Xenia Invitational Tournament got things started for 13 local teams, including Xenia and Greeneview. Fairborn was originally scheduled to compete but canceled all weekend activities earlier in the week. Xenia junior Jayse Clark (top) was one of the top local finishers, finishing first in the 126 pound division with pins in four of his five wins. Greeneview sophomore Jarett Daniels (top) was unbeaten at 113 pounds to win the four wrestler field. Xenia junior Ronnie Butler (top) won the 215 pounds division after pinning his way into the finals. Greeneview senior Mitchell Jones (top) had a hard time seeing during this moment. He still went on to finish in second place at 175 pounds. Xenia senior Devin Dodge (top) wrestled his way into second place at 150 pounds. Greeneview senior Logan Kibble (right) went 1-2 for the Rams at 120 pounds.

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Wrestling season began Saturday and the Xenia Invitational Tournament got things started for 13 local teams, including Xenia and Greeneview. Fairborn was originally scheduled to compete but canceled all weekend activities earlier in the week.

Xenia junior Jayse Clark (top) was one of the top local finishers, finishing first in the 126 pound division with pins in four of his five wins.

Greeneview sophomore Jarett Daniels (top) was unbeaten at 113 pounds to win the four wrestler field.

Xenia junior Ronnie Butler (top) won the 215 pounds division after pinning his way into the finals.

Greeneview senior Mitchell Jones (top) had a hard time seeing during this moment. He still went on to finish in second place at 175 pounds.

Xenia senior Devin Dodge (top) wrestled his way into second place at 150 pounds.

Greeneview senior Logan Kibble (right) went 1-2 for the Rams at 120 pounds.