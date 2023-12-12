Excitemnt builds for 2024 50th anniversary Dayton Air Show

News media member from around the area conduct plane-side interviews with LT Connor O’Donnell, Blue Angel 7, and LCDR Brian Vought, Blue Angel 8, during a winter visit to Wright Bros. Aero at the Dayton International Airport on Tuesday, December 12 as the excitement continues to build for the 2024 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show presented by Kroger! The show will be held on June 23 and 24. In addition to the Blue Angels, the 50th anniversary edition of the air show will feature Tora, Tora, Tora; Rob Holland Ultimate Airshows; the Titan Aerobatic Squadron (formerly, Aeroshell Aerobatic Squadron), among others. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.daytonairshow.com