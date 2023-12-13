Tiffany’s celebrating 175

XENIA — One of Xenia’s oldest stores is celebrating a milestone anniversary.

Tiffany’s, 179 W. Main Street, is holding an open house in honor of it its 175 years of existence from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. The “Specials, Snacks, and Sips” event will feature Ashley Graham with locally made candles and Don Coakley, who will show glass earrings. The event will feature other local vendors and old-fashioned grab bags.

“Tiffany’s has a long history in serving Xenia and the surrounding communities since the 1840s,” said Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce president Donna Saraga. “The store started as an optometrist and variety store then became a jewelry store in 1879. They added a boutique next door in 2015.”

The store is a full-service jewelry store with repair services. It also features an attached boutique with regular designer wear and seasonal hats, purses, gloves, and scarves.