Xenia High School’s Student Council delivers Baskets for Battle

XENIA — Xenia High School Student Council members and their mentors have been busy distributing “Baskets for Battle” for chemotherapy and radiation patients. On Dec. 8, XHS Student Council members wrapped up their Baskets for Battle project after delivering 200 baskets to four area hospitals across the region.

Baskets for Battle is an annual service project that is dedicated to providing support and comfort to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Each year, students collect donations of items and solicit donations that allow them to assemble and deliver thoughtfully crafted baskets filled with helpful items tailored to ease patients during treatment.

From Nov. 1-30, students gathered supplies that were new or had never been used. The supplies included blankets, fuzzy socks, puzzles/games, crayons/markers, word search/coloring books, candy, gum, lip balm, crafts/toy sets, hats/gloves, baskets/tote bags, and cash donations.

“I am so pleased and proud of the work from our Xenia High School student leaders on this project,” said Dr. Gabe Lofton, superintendent of Xenia Community Schools. “Their dedication and thoughtfulness is an inspiration to all of us as we head into the holiday season.”

Lofton added that he knew the baskets were well-received by patients as several have reached out to send messages of thanks to the students for brightening their day.

The project’s goal is to lift the spirits of patients during the holiday season and offer a gesture of support during their challenging therapy.

