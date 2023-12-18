Several area boys basketball teams win — Sports Digest, Dec. 18, 2023

RESULTS

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Beavercreek 64, Wayne 62

Isaiah Williams hit a shot at the buzzer to pull out the second half comeback effort for Beavercreek.

The win ended a six-game losing streak to Wayne.

Franklin 50, Bellbrook 37

Cold shooting plagued the Golden Eagles with a 26 percent effort from the floor.

David Gregory led the team with 11 points and three of the four makes from three.

Fairborn 56, Piqua 47

Jadon Larson scored 20 points and connected on four shots from three to lead the Skyhawks to its second win.

J. T. Smith had 10 rebounds and William Perry III created seven assists.

Greeneview 60, Catholic Central 53

Four players scored in double figures for the Rams with Eli Walker leading the way with 13 points.

Alex Horney had 12, Arman Wallker scored 11 and Chase Allen had 10.

Other scores: Badin 47, Carroll 38; Cedarville 44, Madison Plains 19; Emmanuel Christian 39, Yellow Springs 36

Bowling

Legacy Christian 1700, Newton 1515

Two Knights bowled series of more than 300 with Adres Garcia and Nathanael Wolfe lead the way.

Bradley Lomelin had a 290 series and Caleb Hill bowled a 278.

Miamisburg 2343, Xenia 2140 (boys)

Miamisburg 1880, Xenia 1774 (boys)

Colton Brown, Bradley Hurst and Jeffery Hurst all bowled individual games of over 200 in the boys match.

Dakota Wagner had a 214 games in the girls match.

Yellow Springs 1565, Middletown Christian 1556 (boys)

Middletown Christian 1350, Yellow Springs 899 (girls)

Owen Price had a 336 series for the Bulldogs for the boys.

Stephon Royalston added games of 134 and 131 in the comeback win.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Carroll 62, Valley View 40

Four players scored in double figures, led by 12 from Shawn Seymour and Noah Dent, respectively.

Nick Kaiser had eight assists for Carroll, which led 18-2 after the first quarter.

Fairfield Leesburg 65, Cedarville 54

The Indians lost in an early showdown of unbeaten out of league opponents.

Versailles 53, Greeneview 35

A big first quarter run helped the Tigers pull away to a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Hagan Witt scored the first two points of his high school career.

Girls Basketball

Beavercreek 63, Northmont 27

Lilli Leopard had 21 points and went 7-for-7 at the free throw line.

Shelby Brandenburg added six points.

Mount Notre Dame 51, Bellbrook 22

Bellbrook failed to make a shot from three and only shot 50 percent at the line in suffering its first defeat.

Jordan Frantz had eight points and eight rebounds.

Carroll 74, Eaton 23

The Patriots got six threes from Meghan Parlette.

Carroll had 13 different players score and nine produce a steal on defense.

Legacy Christian 69, Bradford 34

A near triple-double from Ali Solomon saw her produced 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Audrey Stanley had 13 points, and Emah Carrasco and Ava Combs both scored 10.

Xenia 51, Greenville 35

A pair of double-doubles by Alaiya Meaux and Nataiya Madison helped Xenia improve to 4-2 overall.

Meaux led the team with 15 points, 13 rebounds and eight steals, while Madison had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Other scores: Piqua 55, Fairborn 28; Greeneview 48, West Jefferson 34; Dayton Christian 60, Legacy Christian 49

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Greeneview 59, Mechanicsburg 57 (8th)

Greeneview 44, Mechanicsburg 32 (7th)

Girls Basketball

Greeneview 46, Mechanicsburg 8 (8th)

Greeneview 33, Mechanicsburg 5 (7th)

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Legacy Christian at Emmanuel Christian, 7 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Miami Valley, 7 p.m.

Sidney at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.

Beavercreek at Miamisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Greenon at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Legacy Christian at Miami Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Bowling

Xenia at Butler, 4 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Fairborn, 4:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Fairborn at Xenia Tri-Match, 6 p.m. (at Benner)

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

Cedarville at Ferris State, 5:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Wright State, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Sidney at Fairborn, 6 p.m.

Beavercreek at Fairmont, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Triad, 7:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Mechanicsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Fairborn at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.

Swimming

Bellbrook at Eaton, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Fairborn at Carroll (girls), 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Northmont at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Carroll at Trotwood, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Franklin, 7:15 p.m.

Bowling

Beavercreek at Warriot Rolloff, 8 a.m.

Legacy Christian at Emmanuel Christian, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Dayton Christian at Greeneview (boys), 6 p.m.

Southeastern at Greeneview (girls), 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

Women’s Basketball

Wright State vs Wyoming, 5:30 p.m. (at Las Vegas)