Old Fort donates to local agencies

XENIA — Old Fort Banking Company — which has several Greene County locations — has collected hundreds of items for donation to local community members in need, via the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots Drive, and the Bank’s annual Winter Weather Apparel Drive.

Hosted annually during November and December, Old Fort Bank’s Winter Weather Apparel Drive seeks donations of new or gently-used coats, hats, boots, scarves and gloves. This year the bank collected 617 coats, 28 hats, 24 pair of gloves, 12 scarves, and six pairs of boots.

Items were donated locally to Bridges of Hope of Xenia, Xenia Salvation Army, and Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Support Center.

“The generosity and support displayed this year was overwhelming, with so many of our donation boxes overflowing,” said Old Fort Banking Company President and CEO Michael C. Spragg. “We want to express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to each and every person who donated to these annual initiatives and helped support our local communities.”

In addition to the Winter Apparel Drive, many Old Fort Bank financial centers also served as a collection site for the annual Toys for Tots drive, which delivers millions of gifts to children in need during the holiday season.

The Old Fort Banking Company serves Allen, Greene, Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca and Wood counties, with financial centers in Bettsville, Clyde, Findlay, Fostoria, Fremont, Old Fort, Tiffin, Sugarcreek Township and Xenia. The bank also operates a commercial loan production office in Lima.