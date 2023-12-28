Catch up on recent results, upcoming schedule — Sports Digest: Dec. 28, 2023

RESULTS
FRIDAY
SATURDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
Bellbrook 73, Seneca West (NY) 35
The Golden Eagles were rude hosts to their out of state guests. Bellbrook won every individual quarter and made 16 shots from three in the win.
Austin Webb had 24 points and Kellen Solomon added 12 as 11 different players scored.
Legacy Christian 61, Arcanum 46
Four scored in double figures, led by a double-double from Jacob Thompson of 11 points and 15 rebounds.
Parker Burke had a game-high 18 points, Blake Schwartzkopf scored 14 and Nate Hess added 10.
Other scores: Lehman Catholic 68, Yellow Springs 44
Girls basketball
Purcell Marian 71, Beavercreek 29
The defending state champions overwhelmed Beavercreek in cruising to a Holiday Tournament win.
Mallory Fields and Lilli Leopard both scored eight points in the loss.
Mason 60, Bellbrook 52
Bellbrook led at halftime but couldn’t hold on against the tradition power at home.
Taylor Scohy had 25 points and seven rebounds, and Jordan Frantz added 15.
Greeneview 57, Shawnee 39
Daylee Sandlin scored 22 points and went 11-for-11 from the free throw line
Elyse Waggoner pulled in six rebounds and had three steals, as did Mackenzie Cox.
WEDNESDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball
Greeneview 50, Miami Trace 45
The Rams won its opening game of the Holiday Tournament with a strong defensive effort in the second to overcome a six-point halftime deficit.
Daylee Sandlin had 20 points, half of which came in the fourth quarter. Kilan Climie knocked down a trio of threes.
SCHEDULE
FRIDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Basketball
Carroll at Classic in the Smokies
Xenia at Stebbins, 6:30 p.m.
West Jefferson at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.
Fairborn at Greenville, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Legacy Christian at Dixie Holiday Classic, 6 p.m.
Wayne at Carroll, 7 p.m.
Greeneview hosting Holiday Tournament, 8 p.m.
Wrestling
Beavercreek at Medina Invite, 10 a.m.
SATURDAY
Boys Basketball
Xenia at Bellefontaine, 7:30 p.m.
Greeneview at Holiday Tournament, 6/8 p.m. (at Miami Trace)
Girls Basketball
Fairborn at Greenville, 11:45 a.m.
Xenia at Stebbins, 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Beavercreek at Lakota East
Swimming
Bellbrook, Fairborn, Xenia at Bellbrook Invite, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
Fairborn at Norwood Invite, 10 a.m.
Greeneview girls at Watkins Memorial, 10 a.m.
TUESDAY
Boys Basketball
Bellbrook at Waynesville, 7:15 p.m.
Monroe at Fairborn, 7:15 p.m.
West Liberty Salem at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Kings at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.
Cedarville at Chaminade Julienne, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Troy at Fairborn, 4 p.m.
Hockey
Beavercreek at Lincoln, 2:15 p.m.