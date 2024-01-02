Blue Berry Cafe closing, moving to new spot

BELLBROOK — A popular cafe in Bellbrook is temporarily closing while it moves to a new location.

The Blue Berry Cafe announced on social media Jan. 2 that the business would be closing on Friday, Jan. 19 in its current building. The cafe’s lease at 72 Bellbrook Plaza ended Dec. 31 after being at the location for about 20 years, WDTN reported.

Since the business will be closing later in January, it will be open seven days a week until the final day. The business will be vacated by Wednesday, Jan. 31, according to the post.

Operators of the cafe announced a new location at 129 W. Franklin Street.

“Just to clarify, we will never leave Bellbrook … this is not the end — this is see you soon! Bellbrook has always been there for us, and we will never (like ever) leave this special city,” the post said. “So please stay with us. We will need your support now more than ever. We will continue to explore new ways to serve you, so stay tuned. Thank you and we love and appreciate you all so much!”

Cafe operators have not yet announced when they will open in their new location.

Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.