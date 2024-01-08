Cedarville Elementary holds coding championship

The winning fifth-grade team was Avery Walker, Jaxson Lohr, and Jameson Combs. Submitted photos | Justin Richardson A team of Cedarville Elementary School students work on programming their robot prior to the actual competition. Justin Richardson’s Life Skills classes had a unit on coding. The competition was the final part of the unit. During the competition, robots had to be programmed to avoid obstacles and perform certain tasks. A team makes sure their robot goes where it needs to. The winning fourth-grade team was Uniya Shields, Vivi Linden, Aubrey Simon, Preston Tingelstad, and Mason McClure.

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville Elementary School recently held its 3rd Annual Coding Competition.

The event was the culmination of a unit in Justin Richardson’s life skill class that gives students the opportunity to start coding at a young age. It allows them to learn the basics of coding, work as a team, and have fun competing. Most importantly, Richardson said, it gives these students an opportunity to work on a skill that one day could lead to a professional career in the technology industry.

The classes have been competing in a grade-level tournament, which ended with the third round. The teams are given a map that shows the students the route that they must take to navigate through the course without going out of bounds. They are then given 30 minutes to program the robots using code so that their robot can successfully make it through the practice course.

After the 30 minutes is up, they then move to the competition course where there are obstacles that the robots have to avoid and objectives that they must complete. While these obstacles and objectives were not on the practice course, if they coded their robots correctly, then they should be able to successfully complete the course without any issues, Richardson said. The winning team is determined by who can make it through the course while completing the necessary tasks and avoiding the obstacles. If both teams do this successfully, then a tiebreaker is determined by the team that enters the most code to have their robots do extra tasks after completing the course.

In a very close match, the team from Sheryl Zaage’s fourth-grade class took the championship over the team from Ashley Fisher’s class. Zaage’s class featured Uniya Shields, Vivi Linden, Aubrey Simon, Preston Tingelstad, and Mason McClure. Fisher’s class consisted of Luke Mossing, Lamiah Culbertson, Tori Minor, and Selah Riber.

The fifth grade was represented by Carter Edmond, Avery Hawkins, Anabelle Bennett, and Zoe Kaster as well as Avery Walker, Jaxson Lohr, and Jameson Combs. The team of Walker, Lohr, and Combs won. Walker won the for the third time, while Lohr and Combs won for the second time.