Legacy Christian’s pressure too much for Cedarville

Cedarville senior Molly Mossing (left) battles for possession on a loose ball with Legacy Christian junior Ali Solomon (right). The Knights won 42-24. Pulling in a rebound for Legacy Christian is senior Hadassah Oliver (22). Legacy Christian senior Audrey Stanley was one of two players for the Knights with 11 points in the win. Driving into the lane to score an early basket in the fourth quarter is Cedarville senior Hannah Peterson (32).

CEDARVILLE — Trying to make the opponent feel uncomfortable on the floor is important enough for Legacy Christian that it is an every day topic for the team.

The positive results of being successful at it was on display Monday in a 42-24 win at Cedarville.

Full court pressure applied by LCA in the first half slowed Cedarville bringing the ball up the floor and rarely allowed them to get set up in the half court. Sustained over the course of the game, the Indians were never able to get into the flow of the game.

“That is the goal is you want them to be uncomfortable,” Legacy Christian head coach Mark Combs said. “We’re able to guard people different ways and I think that little bit of indecision of where we’re coming from and who’s coming and what we’re in can create doubt and our kids are good at it.”

Defense created offense for the Knights in extending the team’s win streak to nine straight.

Neither side shot the ball well, but LCA built an early lead off turnovers that led to uncontested layups. A 7-0 run in the second quarter got the Knights lead into double digits and it never fell below.

The defense played well enough that Legacy Christian (11-1) didn’t score for over six minutes as the game ended until a basket at the final buzzer. Helped by having already built a 24-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Knights’ efforts in not letting Cedarville (6-4) ever get in a rhythm had already taken its toll.

“What I need to see more from my girls is just effort,” Cedarville head coach Hailey Peters said. “It’s something that we can control 100 percent of the time, and I need five girls on the floor that can show effort.”

Molly Mossing led all scorers with 15 points for Cedarville. Audrey Stanley and Ali Solomon both had 11 for Legacy Christian.

