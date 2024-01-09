Edward Jones advisor appointed to grassroots legislative task force

Beach

XENIA — Ryan Beach, an Edward Jones financial advisor in Xenia, was recently appointed to the firm’s grassroots legislative task force. The group is dedicated to voicing the concerns of individual investors to local, state, and national lawmakers.

As a task force member, Beach will travel to Washington, D.C., to discuss with lawmakers a number of investment-related issues on the minds of individual investors.

“I appreciate the opportunity to communicate the concerns of individual investors, especially those here in Ohio, and make sure they are heard on Capitol Hill,” Beach said.

Beach’s office is located at 1202 North Monroe Drive.

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s more than 19,000 financial advisors serve more than eight million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in client assets under care at the end of June 2023.