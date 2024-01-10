Beavercreek set to hire Smitherman as new football coach

File photo This image from 2018 shows Trace Smitherman holding up the trophy for winning a Greater Western Ohio Conference championship while the head coach at Xenia High School. Smitherman is set to be hired by Beavercreek High School as its next head coach in football, pending approval by the Board of Education.

BEAVERCREEK — Trace Smitherman has been selected as the next football head coach at Beavercreek.

Beavercreek athletic director Brad Pompos announced its intention to hire Smitherman on the school’s social media accounts on Wednesday. The move is still pending approval by the Board of Education.

Smitherman previously was head coach at Xenia beginning in 2017 until he resigned following the conclusion of the 2020 season.

At Xenia, he compiled a 20-21 record that included division titles in both the Greater Western Ohio Conference and the Miami Valley League. In 2019 he led Xenia to its first ever playoff appearance, and guided the school to its only playoff win during the 2020 campaign.

His first head coach position was with Riverside Stebbins until leaving for the job at Xenia, and he most recently was at Lewisburg Tri-County North for the past two seasons. He also previously was an assistant coach at Beavercreek.

Smitherman is a four-time Miami Valley Football Coaches Association Coach of the Year and two-time Southwest District Coach of the Year in Division II.

He replaces Marcus Colvin, who resigned after two seasons with a 2-18 record.

