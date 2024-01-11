Beavercreek resident honored posthumously

Submitted photo | City of Beavercreek Don Adams, Mayor of Beavercreek, presented the Carnegie Medal for Heroism to the family of Anthony Diehl on Jan. 8.

BEAVERCREEK — Anthony Diehl was remembered for his bravery and selflessness at Monday’s city council meeting.

The Beavercreek resident died July 13, 2022 while trying to save his seven-year-old nephew, Elijah Britt, from drowning during a family vacation in South Haven, Michigan.

Diehl received the Carnegie Medal for Heroism and his family accepted the award on his behalf at the meeting.

Near a beach on Lake Michigan, Britt was bodyboard surfing in rough water when the waves intensified. Diehl, a 33-year-old restaurant manager, swam out to save his nephew but they did not connect and the family lost sight of them. Britt also died.

During the meeting, Jewels Phraner, a Carnegie Hero Fund representative, honored Diehl posthumously with the presentation of the Carnegie Medal for Heroism. The award was initially approved in September 2023 for Diehl’s brave attempt to save his nephew from drowning.

Mayor Don Adams presented the medal which was accepted on Diehl’s behalf by his partner, Laura Steele. Also in attendance were Alexia Diehl, Athena Diehl, Sophia Steele, Robert Steele, and Andrew Britt, the father of Elijah Britt.

“We are so honored to count Anthony as one of our heroes,” Phraner said. “There is no doubt that he was a hero that day.”

Diehl was recognized as the 10,383rd hero by the Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Hero Fund.

