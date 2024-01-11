OHSAA makes changes to state track and field, girls wrestling — Sports Digest: Jan. 11, 2023

The 2024 OHSAA State Track and Field meet will take place over three days during the upcoming spring season.

The competition is moving venues to Welcome Stadium in Dayton as Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus is temporarily unavailable due to construction.

OHSAA officials during its Board of Directors meeting Thursday approved the change from two days to three due to Welcome’s track only having eight lanes, whereas Jesse Owens had nine.

The BOD also approved a change to the girls wrestling state qualification.

A pre-regional round will now take place, effective immediately, prior to the regional competition. The OHSAA cited an increased number of girls participating as the reason behind the change.

RESULTS

HIGH SCHOOL

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Alter 69, Beavercreek 62

A matchup of top-10 teams in the AP D-I and D-II rankings went in favor of the Knights playing at home.

Liam Gluck scored 20 points for Beavercrek. The Beavers were unable to stop R. J. Greer, who had 32 points on 10 of 12 shooting.

Badin 62, Bellbrook 50

A rough third quarter saw Bellbrook fall too far behind to catch up in the home loss.

Austin Webb, Kellen Solomon and Aidan Caswell all scored in double figures for the Golden Eagles.

Fairborn 66, Xenia 65

Both teams shot better than 50 percent from the field in a tight rivalry game.

Sean Townsend, Taiyou Williams and Jadon larson all had at least 15 points for Fairborn, whlie Alijah Withers scored 18 for Xenia with Juan Underwood adding 10.

Greeneview 72, Mechanicsburg 54

Chase Allen had a double-double with 26 points and 13 rebounds in the home win.

Will Climie was perfect from the field scoring 11 points. Eli Walker also had 11 and lex Horney scored 10.

Fayetteville 53, Legacy Christian 52

Jacob Thompson had 23 points and 19 rebounds in the loss.

The remainder of LCA was 10-for-26 as a team from the field.

Bowling

Fairborn 2262, Stebbins 2047 (boys)

Fairborn 1702, Stebbins 842 (girls)

Hayden Andts had two games above 200 in the boys match.

The girls were led by Gretchen Williams’ series of 383.

WEDNESDAY

Girls Basketball

Beavercreek 49, Springfield 48

The Beavers escaped a fourth quarter charge by the Wildcats to remain in second place in the GWOC.

West Jefferson 44, Cedarville 39

By Will Mossing

The Lady Indians got beat by the West Jefferson Roughriders to move to 6-5 on the season and 5-4 in OHC play. The Indians were led by Molly Mossing with 15 points and Ayden Rodgers with 13.

The whole game both teams went back and forth; however, the Rough Riders pulled a head late and the Indians just couldn’t catch back up.

The Indians return to the court on Saturday to play at East Clinton .

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Yellow Springs at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Ross at Bellbrook, 7:15 p.m.

Springboro at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Fairbanks, 7:30 p.m.

Stebbins at Fairborn, 7:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Piqua at Xenia, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Piqua at Xenia, 6 p.m.

Bowling

Piqua at Xenia, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Beavercreek at Jesse Campbell Duals, 4 p.m.

Bellbrook girls at Olentangy Invite, 5 p.m.

Greeneview girls at Pioneer Invite, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

Wright State at Youngstown State, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Bellbrook at Kenton Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Carroll at Tecumseh, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel at Legacy Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bellbrook vs Olentagngy, 10:30 a.m. (at Pickerington Central HS)

Stebbins at Fairborn, 10:30 a.m.

Greeneview at Northeastern, 12 p.m.

Beavercreek at Carroll, 1:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Cincinnati Trailblazers, 5:30 p.m.

Cedarville at East Clinton, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Beavercreek girls at Lancer Baker Bash, 8:30 a.m.

Fairborn at Sweet 16 Shootout, 9:45 a.m.

Hockey

Beavercreek at Ehrnfelt Tournament

Swimming

Beavercreek, Fairborn, Legacy Christian, Xenia at Coaches Classic, 9 a.m.

Wrestling

Legacy Christian at Escape The Rock, 9 a.m.

Beavercreek at Jesse Campbell Duals, 10 a.m.

Bellbrook, Xenia at Western Brown Invite, 10 a.m.

Fairborn at Miamisburg Invite, 10 a.m.

Greeneview at East Clinton Duals, 10 a.m.

Greeneview girls at Pioneer Invite, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

Lake Erie at Cedarville, 3 p.m.

Central State at Spring Hill College, 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Central State at Spring Hill College, 3 p.m.

Bowling

Wright State at Midwest Collegiate Classic

Track and Field

Central State at HBCU Invite

Wright State at Marshall Alumni Classic

SUNDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Beavercreek vs Cincinnati Woodward, 1 p.m. (at Trent Arena, Flyin’ To The Hoop)

Bowling

Beavercreek boys at Lancer Baker Bash, 8:30 a.m.

Hockey

Beavercreek at Ehrnfelt Tournament

Wrestling

Carroll at Catholic Invite, 9 a.m.

Legacy Christian at Escape The Rock, 9 a.m.

Bellbrook at Fostoria, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE

Bowling

Wright State at Midwest Collegiate Classic

MONDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Bellbrook at Beavercreek, 7:30 p.m.

Fairbanks at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Beavercreek, Xenia at Baker Bash, 10 a.m.

Gymnastics

Beavercreek at Troy Meet

Hockey

Beavercreek at Ehrnfelt Tournament

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

Central State at Tuskegee, 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Central State at Tuskegee, 1 p.m.