Legacy girls join Beavercreek boys in state rankings; weekend results and future schedules — Sports Digest: Jan. 15, 2024

Photos by Karen Clark | Contributed Noah Wazgar (top) and his Beavercreek teammates performed well at the Jesse Campbell Memorial Duals event held on Friday and Saturday. Beavercreek junior Trevin Reeb pinned his opponent from Elgin during this match.

XENIA — A pair of local basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Ohio AP state polls.

Beavercreek boys remained in the Division I poll while Legacy Christian’s girls team entered the rankings in D-IV.

The Beavers maintained its spot at No. 10. The team is coming off a week in which it was defeated by Alter, No. 3 in the D-II rankings, and defeated Springboro and Cincinnati Woodward, which is in the receiving votes section for D-II.

The Knights, fresh off a 10-point win at the Cincinnati Trailblazers, make their poll debut this week in a tie for the No. 10 spot with Lakeside Danbury. LCA received one first-place vote in the poll in which it received 17 total voting points. The team’s only defeat this season is to Cincinnati Country Day, which is ranked No. 8 in D-III.

Both teams are also ranked No. 1 in their respective MaxPreps Ratings Percentage Index rankings for schools in the Southwest District.

DIVISION I – BOYS

1. Cle. St. Ignatius (5) 11-3 85

2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1) 12-0 83

3. Findlay (2) 8-0 74

4. Garfield Hts. (2) 9-0 71

5. Cin. Moeller 10-1 62

6. Louisville 10-1 60

7. Cin. Elder 11-0 52

8. Tol. Whitmer 9-1 49

9. Centerville (2) 9-2 33

10. Beavercreek 10-2 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Delaware Hayes 17. Cin. Sycamore 13. Newark 12.

DIVISION IV – GIRLS

1. Berlin Hiland (4) 12-0 104

2. Ft. Loramie (6) 13-2 103

3. (tie) Convoy Crestview 12-1 75

3. (tie) Newark Cath. 12-0 75

5. Loudonville 15-0 62

6. Maria Stein Marion Local 11-2 54

7. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 11-1 45

8. Waterford 11-2 32

9. Defiance Ayersville 9-0 20

10. (tie) Lakeside Danbury 12-1 17

10. (tie) Xenia Legacy Christian Acad. (1) 12-1 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Hts. 14. Minster 12. St. Henry 12.

RESULTS

FRIDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Beavercreek 64, Springboro 36

The Beavers rolled over one of the top teams in the GWOC to tie for first place in the league at 6-1.

Bellbrook 68, Ross 67

David Gregory was on fire from three in hitting 6 of his 8 attempts.

Kellen Solomon had a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Bellbrook had a 16-point lead at halftime.

Fairbanks 39, Cedarville 37

A difficult week for the Indians concluded with another loss to a top team from the South Division. Cedarville had a 15-6 run in the fourth to nearly pull out a comeback win.

Brayden Criswell scored 13 points and Mason Johnson had eight rebounds for Cedarville.

Stebbins 60, Fairborn 43

Fairborn only shot 36 percent from the floor and had 17 turnovers in a loss to the division leader at home.

Sean Townsend scored 12 points and William Perry III had 11.

Greeneview 62, Northeastern 55

The Rams pulled within a game of first place with a big comeback win.

Greeneview outscored Northeastern 16-2 in the fourth quarter after allowing 31 points in the third quarter.

Xenia 46, Piqua 33

Xenia prevented a repeat of the first meeting between the teams from occurring by taking control in the fourth quarter to hold off the Indians at home.

Alijah Withers had 6 points and Tommy Ehrsam grabbed seven rebounds.

Girls Basketball

Xenia 48, Piqua 14

This is the latest into a season the Bucs are over .500 in the league standings since rejoining the MVL.

Bowling

Legacy Christian 1589, Stivers 1535

Nathanael Wolfe had a 200 game and Caleb Hill bowled a 323 series for LCA.

Piqua 2082, Xenia 1858 (boys)

Xenia 1746, Piqua 1700 (girls)

Jeffery Hurst, Bradley Hurst and Landen Slaven all broke 300 for the boys team.

The girls were led by Quinn Lamb and Kadence Henderson in their win.

SATURDAY

Boys Basketball

Kenton Ridge 74, Bellbrook 67 (OT)

Austin Webb led the Golden Eagles with 20 points.

Aidan Caswell scored 15 and Solomon added 14.

Legacy Christian 66, Bethel 49

Another huge first quarter by the Knights saw them lead by 18 early and cruise to a win.

Parker Burke had 21 points and went 9 of 10 at the free throw line. Nate Hess scored 12 and Michael Little had 11.

Girls Basketball

Carroll 53, Beavercreek 47

Both teams struggled shooting in a close matchup that saw Carroll use a seven-point advance in the fourth to win.

Kiera Healy had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Patriots, and Lilli Leopard had 13 for Beavercreek.

Olentangy 65, Bellbrook 63

A back and forth matchup at a showcase event just outside of Columbus saw the Golden Eagles just come up short against the state’s No. 1 ranked unbeaten team.

Taylor Scohy had 22 points and Alayna Meyer added 18.

Stebbins 39, Fairborn 27

Fairborn led at halftime for the first time this season, but was outscored 23-5 after the break.

Brooklynn Kimball scored 17 points and Journey Bradford had seven rebounds.

Greeneview 47, Northeastern 17

The Rams allowed no more than a single basket in each of the first three quarters.

Greeneview has reached double digit wins for the first time in four seasons.

Legacy Christian 48, Cincinnati Trailblazers 38

The Knights forced 17 steals in earning its 10th consecutive win.

Ali Solomon had 14 points and Audrey Stanley added 10.

Wrestling

Bellbrook, Xenia at Western Brown Hammer and Anvil

Xenia placed sixth and Bellbrook was 16th at the event.

Ronnie Butler of Xenia won the title at 215 pounds and Bellbrook’s Landen Weiss won at 157 over Xenia’s Otis Boyette.

Also getting second place finishers were Bellbrook’s Devin Catio at 144 and Xenia’s Devin Dodge at 150.

Fairborn has three place at Miamisburg

Jeremy Sanchez won the 215 division and Almari Byrd took second at 165 for Fairborn. Kash Reeser was fifth at 132.

The Skyhawks took 10th place as a team at the event.

Girls compete at Pioneer Classic

Bellbrook’s Jada Weiss was the champion at 155 and Lena Underbakke got sixth at 115.

Lily Hendricks for Greeneview won third at 125, Alison Calhoun took fifth at 145, Tessa Allen got seventh at 155 and Olivia Bender was eighth at 100.

Fairborn takes seventh at Girls Heart of Ohio

The Skyhawks had seven wrestlers finish on the podium at the event. Akiaya Rhinehart was runner-up at 235 and Serentiy Ulmer-Earnest took third at 130 as the top finishers.

Vanessa Rechterman got second place at 145 for Xenia.

Beavercreek gets runner-up at duals

The Beavers went 8-1 in the 10-team Jesse Campbell Memorial Duals event to take second place overall.

Noah Wazgar won eight matches for Beavercreek. Jeremy Sibrel and Trevin Reeb both had seven wins.

SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Basketball

Emmanuel Christian at Legacy Christian, 7 p.m.

Middletown Christian at Yellow Springs, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Valley View, 7:15 p.m.

Beavercreek at Chaminade Julienne, 7:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Fairborn at West Carrollton, 7:30 p.m.

West Jefferson at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Xenia at Sidney, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Legacy Christian at Middletown Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Greeneview at Southeastern, 4 p.m.

Xenia at Sidney, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

Mens Volleyball

Central State at Thomas More, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls Basketball

Fairborn at West Carrollton, 6 p.m.

Beavercreek at Centerville, 7:30 p.m.

Catholic Central at Cedarville, 7:30 p.m.

Greenon at Greeneview, 7:30 p.m.

Xenia at Sidney, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Fairborn at Stebbins, 4 p.m.

Emmanuel Christian at Yellow Springs, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Fairbron at Piqua Tri-Match, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Xenia, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE

Mens Basketball

Wilberforce at Cedarville, 7 p.m.

Womens Basketball

Cleveland State at Wright State, 7 p.m.

Mens Volleyball

Quincy at Central State, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

HIGH SCHOOL

Bowling

Legacy Christian at Middletown Christian, 3:30 p.m

Beavercreek at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Greeneview, 4 p.m.

Wrestling

Beavercreek vs TBD, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

Mens Basketball

Green Bay at Wright State, 7 p.m.

Womens Basketball

Cedarville at Findlay, 5:30 p.m.