Late run helps Beavercreek prevail over Bellbrook

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek senior Mia Patterson (3) drives toward the basket to score the game-winning layup to beat Bellbrook 44-42 during Monday’s non-league matchup. Bellbrook junior Jordan Frantz (21) splits the Beavercreek defense to score two of her team-high 10 points in the contest. Both sides weren’t afraid to make each other uncomfortable on defense. Beavercreek senior Charlotte Pauling (3) confronts Bellbrook junior Eva Koesters (5) after a rebound. Beavercreek sophomore Mallory Fields (24) attempts a floater over Bellbrook junior Izella Painter (33). Bellbrook senior Taylor Scohy dives in her attempt to corral a loose ball. Beavercreek junior Larkyn Eysoldt connected on a big shot from three to pull her team back within one during the team’s game changing run.

BEAVERCREEK — Players on both sides knew one another well and Monday’s game was as close as one would expect.

Mia Patterson’s layup capped a 9-1 run over the final five minutes to help Beavercreek pull out a 44-42 win at home over county rival Bellbrook in a matchup of two of the top teams in the area.

Beavercreek and Bellbrook’s set of seniors have been both rivals and friends on and off the court for several years. While their high school games have pitted them against one another, many have been playing on the same AAU teams for several years. After the game many of those same players embraced and took pictures together in what could be their final game against each other.

“It’s just a game at the end of the day and we’re just fortunate to be on the side which got the win,” Beavercreek head coach Aric Seilhamer said. “[Bellbrook] is a good team and they got more wins left in the them and hopefully this is the start of another win streak for us.”

Neither team led by more than five at any point in the contest until Taylor Scohy produced a steal and scored a layup on the ensuing fast break to put Bellbrook ahead 41-35 with 5:14 remaining.

Beavercreek (9-5) increased its defensive pressure after a timeout and forced Bellbrook into several turnovers and empty possessions but struggled to draw its deficit closer. Patterson got a steal and layup followed by a three-pointer from Larkin Eysoldt to finally break through on the scoreboard and pull ‘Creek back within one with 2:10 to play.

Lilli Leopard gave Beavercreek the lead at the free throw line on its next possession, but Bellbrook’s Zoe Howard tied the score again making one of two shots from the line.

Patterson then charged down the court and caught the Bellbrook defense out of position in transition to score an uncontested basket that became the game’s final points with 1:08 to play.

The final minute was filled with numerous stoppages as multiple calls made by officials got players, coaches and fans on both sides whipped into a frenzy.

A jump ball call following a missed Bellbrook shot attempt gave possession to Beavercreek with 21 seconds to play. The Beavers then missed four consecutive free throw attempts in trying to extend its lead as another jump ball called after the last miss gave Bellbrook a final chance with 13 seconds remaining.

Scohy drove the length of the floor and had her shot attempt hit off the front of the rim. A scramble for the ball saw it end up out of bounds but a third jump ball call made in less than 20 seconds of game time gave possession back to Beavercreek and effectively ended the game.

“As long as we get better in these games, they do suck to lose,” Bellbrook head coach Jason Tincher said of the game. “We have a tough schedule and that’s the way we wanted it. And I think we get better when we play tough competition. Beavercreek’s having a nice year and coming into their place, we knew we had to play well and we just got to get better at a few things, especially in crunch time.”

Liv Walther had 15 points to lead Beavercreek, connecting on four shots from three. Patterson had nine points and Eysoldt added eight.

Bellbrook (9-4) was led by 10 points from Jordan Frantz, while Eva Koesters, Alayna Meyer and Scohy all had eight.

Both sides traded the lead throughout the first half. The Golden Eagles built a five-point lead in the first quarter before Beavercreek scored the last five points to tie the score at 13.

The Beavers grabbed the lead in the second after a technical foul was called on Lauren Fabrick during a dead ball situation, but Bellbrook kept the gap at two heading into halftime.

Beavercreek twice got up by four in the third quarter, but a 7-0 run ending with a three made by Meyer sent Bellbrook up 35-32 into the fourth quarter.

“The game was extremely physical,” Seilhamer said. “…It’s fun to see a very physical game where all the kids get after it. Proud of our girls for clawing back in and pulling that one out. Regardless of what happened with the adversity and the missed free throws, they were able to pull it out.”

Bellbrook entered the game ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps RPI rankings for the Southwest District, while Beavercreek was No. 4.

