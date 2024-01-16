Many factors considered before closing or delaying school

XENIA — Like many districts in the area, Xenia Community Schools were on a two-hour delay Tuesday.

A wind chill advisory was in effect and temperatures were below 10 degrees and during the two-hour delay they were only expected to rise one or two degrees. Air temperature is only one of many factors used in decided whether to delay or close and there is no magic number that prompts any action.

According to the district website, the decision-making process begins as early as 4 a.m. when a team of administrators monitors the weather, temperature, wind chill, and road conditions.

“The team drives the roads in our district, stays in contact with neighboring districts, and researches information from the National Weather Service,” according to the website. “First Student, the company managing our bus fleet, is also a vital part of that decision.”

By 5:30 a.m. a decision is made by Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton and it is communicated to the district.

“The two-hour delay generally gives time for roads to be treated but also ensures it is getting light by the time students are headed to school, which helps with visibility and generally means temperatures are moving in the right direction,” said Kristy Creel, XCS communications coordinator. “Ultimately, the call to delay or close is made by the superintendent, with input from transportation and facilities on the state of roads across the district.”

When it comes to snow, the district has a wide range of roads, including hills and rural areas where snow removal can be difficult. That will play into the decision to delay or close schools as well. So while one neighborhood may have clear roads, rural areas may not, forcing the district to either close or delay.

“We drive the routes throughout our district to make sure that buses and cars can get through,” the website said. “The decision is made based on what is best for Xenia students and staff.”

