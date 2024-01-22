Submitted photo | Arrowood Elementary School

Arrowood Elementary School announced its January all stars. This month the school is focusing on the word perseverance. Teachers selected the following students as excellent examples of students who show this quality in the classroom: Syria Story, A’Vah Jones, Deanna Prince, and Mason Halsey (kindergarten); Camryn Ziegler, Alyasia Scandrik, Marshal Jenkins, and Bella Seitz (first grade); Prim Thornburg, Heston Stamper, Jaxon Pridgen, and Jaiden Johnson (second grade); Tony Graham, Conner Halsey, Maya Coffman, and Kaisley Brannigan (third grade); Bogan Armstrong, Xavier Teets, Mavrick Jenkins, and Wyatt Bowers (fourth grade); and Ximena Garcia, TJ Loman, and Josiah Body (fifth grade).